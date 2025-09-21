Donald Trump administration set to make another BIG announcement on..., US President says,' we can't let people...'

After a major announcement of hiking H-1B visas application fee to $10000, US President Donald Trump has issued a statement that his administration is set to make another big announcement on Monday, but not on immigration.

While not giving any specifics, he said that the announcement will be on Autism findings, which he called to be an important announcement. At a dinner hosted by the conservative American Cornerstone Institute, Trump said, "We have to make the announcement; it’s so BIG. We can’t let people keep doing this. I don’t want to wait any longer. We don’t need anything more, and if it's wrong, it's not going to be wrong, but if it is wrong, it's fine that we have to do it because we are going to have an announcement on Autism on Monday. It’s going to be Monday; I don’t want to do Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, and I think it’s going to be a very important announcement, and I think it’s going to be one of the most important things that we are going to do."

Why is this announcement important?

The announcement will come amid, the Wall Street Journal reported this month that officials would release information on medication Tylenol used by pregnant women, linking it to the rise of autism. Medical guidelines however says that it is safe to use.

Donald Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce that use of Kenvue's (KVUE.N), opens new tab popular over-the-counter pain medication Tylenol by pregnant women is potentially linked to autism. Thet have made several claims that vaccines and some medicines are the cause of autism, however there have been no full-proof research to support this, as per reports.

Rise of Autism in US?

As Reuter reported, Autism diagnoses in the United States have increased significantly since 2000. By 2020, the U.S. autism rate in 8-year-olds was 1 in 36, or 2.77%, up from 2.27% in 2018 and 0.66% in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has called it an 'autism epidemic'. He believes the 'environmental toxins' are the biggets reason behind the spike.

In December, Donald Trump highlighted the rise of Autism, and said, “So 30 years ago, we had, I’ve heard numbers of like one in 200,000, one in 100,000. And now I’m hearing numbers of one in 100. So something’s wrong. There’s something wrong. And we’re going to find out about it,'

Many scientists believe that genetics, in combination with environmental influences, can be the potential reason behind it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also set to fund a study on the idea that vaccines cause autism, which comes at a time many CDC officials resigned claiming that the government is “weaponization of public health”. As per reports, Kennedy is making efforts to alter the vaccine schedule for school aged children, pregnant women and senior adults.

Another big announcement

Trump also said he is going to make another announcement coming next week. His administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Mehmet Oz, would roll out a "most favored nation" model for drug pricing. This is meant to lower U.S. prescription drug prices to the lowest paid by countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which includes most of the world's largest economies.