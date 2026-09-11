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Donald Trump administration pulls down 'Mr Singh' self-deportation ad after backlash over racism, Sikh groups slam DHS campaign

The US Department of Homeland Security removed an ad targeting the Sikh community after backlash over its racist propaganda, featuring an AI image of a brown-bearded man suggesting self-deportation.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 08:46 AM IST

Donald Trump administration pulls down 'Mr Singh' self-deportation ad after backlash over racism, Sikh groups slam DHS campaign
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The US Department of Homeland Security on Thursday took down an advertisement targeting the Sikh community after it received massive backlash over its “racist propaganda”. The ad, which asked “Mr Singh” to self-deport, faced criticism from Indian-American groups, as well as, Democratic leaders.

The AI-generated image on X, which was part of the DHS' campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers in the US, featured a brown-bearded man. The tagline read: “Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive Mr Singh.”

Gavin Newsom, Adam Schiff slam DHS over racist propaganda

While the move was welcomed by Indian diaspora advocacy groups, the DHS responded to the pushback with another post on truck driver Harjinder Singh, who was arrested last year after three people were killed in an accident caused due to an illegal U-turn.

Sharing a screenshot of the Transformers-style advertisement, which has now been pulled down, California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed the DHS, saying, "This is disgusting. Trump's government is trafficking in racist propaganda targeting the Sikh community."

California senator Adam Schiff called out at the Trump administration and termed the DHS advertising campaign "hateful, disgraceful and un-American".

"The administration and DHS make no effort to hide their obvious bigotry, casting suspicion on millions of Americans based on their background and appearance, in this case, the Sikh community," he wrote on X.

Indian diaspora groups call ad un-American and racist

Several advocacy groups, including Hindu American Foundation, Sikh Coalition, HinduAction and Coalition of Hindus of North America, hit out at the "un-American and racist" advertisement.

The controversy comes amid the DHS campaign against unlicensed commercial drivers in the United States, where the department used an AI-generated image that targeted the Sikh community. The advertisement's removal follows widespread criticism from both community organizations and Democratic leaders who accused the Trump administration of promoting bigotry.

The DHS has not issued a formal apology but has taken down the original post from its official handle on X.

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