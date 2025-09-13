Trump admin may ask immigrant visa applicants to deposit bond of USD 100,000: What it means for Indians

The US State Department is working on the proposal as part of the government's push to ensure that immigrants moving to the US are financially self-sufficient and do not become dependent on public support, The Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the development.

The United States administration is mulling a proposal that could require some people applying for the US green card from overseas to deposit a bond of USD 100,000 before they are allowed to move to the country. The US State Department is working on the proposal as part of the government's push to ensure that immigrants moving to the US are financially self-sufficient and do not become dependent on public support, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing people familiar with the development. The plan is currently being discussed and has not been finalised.

Reportedly, the proposal is aimed at applicants seeking immigrant visas, which allow foreign nationals to permanently settle in the US and receive a green card upon arrival. Even though some department officials have suggested a bond of USD 100,000, the amount may vary case to case and could depend on individual circumstances. The department is considering rolling out the policy as a pilot programme for some countries before deciding whether to expand it to more nations.

As per the WSJ report, applicants would likely be required to submit the bond money before traveling to the US and would receive the money back only after becoming American citizens -- a process that typically takes at least five years. The bond would act as collateral in case a green card holder is not able to financially support themselves after moving to the US. Family members may also be allowed to submit the bond on behalf of an applicant.

How will it affect Indians?

Immigrant visas are usually used by close relatives of existing US citizens -- such as spouses, parents, and siblings. They are less often used by foreign workers sponsored by employers, who generally enter the United States on temporary visas such as the H-1B and later apply for permanent residency (PR). Explaining the fresh proposal, State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said President Donald Trump has "made clear that those who wish to immigrate to the United States must be financially self-sufficient."