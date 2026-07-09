Donald Trump administration launches major H-1B visa fraud probe, names Cognizant in investigation

The Trump administration has launched a major investigation into alleged H-1B and PERM visa fraud, issuing dozens of subpoenas. US officials named Cognizant during the probe, alleging widespread labour abuse

Donald Trump administration has launched what officials describe as its most aggressive investigation yet into alleged fraud involving H-1B and PERM employment visa programmes, with IT services giant Cognizant being named during the probe.

Anthony D'Esposito, Inspector General at the US Department of Labour, said investigators have already issued dozens of subpoenas as part of a nationwide effort to uncover suspected labour trafficking, visa fraud and abuse of foreign worker programmes.

Speaking to Fox News, D'Esposito said the administration is determined to pursue every lead.

"Without a doubt, we are going to take what we believe is probably the most aggressive action against foreign labour fraud by an Inspector General under this administration," he said. "We've already started issuing dozens of subpoenas."

Cognizant mentioned as whistleblower complaints surface

During the interview, D'Esposito said whistleblowers had raised concerns involving several major companies, specifically mentioning Cognizant.

He clarified that investigators are examining multiple leads and will work closely with President Donald Trump's and Vice President JD Vance's fraud task force as the investigation progresses.

The remarks do not indicate that Cognizant has been found guilty of any wrongdoing. The company has been named as part of the ongoing investigation based on whistleblower allegations.

What is the H-1B visa?

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa that allows US employers to hire highly skilled foreign professionals in specialised fields such as information technology, engineering, healthcare and finance.

India is one of the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B programme, with thousands of Indian professionals travelling to the United States every year for employment through this visa category.

The PERM programme, meanwhile, allows employers to hire foreign workers permanently after demonstrating that qualified American workers are unavailable for specific roles.

Labour department alleges widespread abuse

In an official statement, the US Department of Labour's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said investigators had uncovered widespread schemes involving fraudulent visa applications submitted by employers and labour brokers.

According to the department, some foreign workers were allegedly forced into coercive wage-kickback arrangements, where employees were made to return a portion of their salaries after being hired.

Officials said such practices undermine programmes that were originally designed to address genuine labour shortages in the United States.

"These abuses undermine the integrity of Department of Labour programs designed to address genuine labour shortages—not to line the pockets of bad actors at the expense of American jobs," the statement said.

Trump official links visa fraud to human rrafficking

D'Esposito also claimed that employment visa fraud is often connected to broader criminal networks.

Calling the alleged abuses "another example where fraud is fuelling violent crimes," he alleged that some cases involving foreign labour are linked to human trafficking operations, transnational gangs and organised criminal groups.

"Much of the visa and the human trafficking that we see when it comes to this foreign labour is tied to cartels and transnational gangs," he said, adding that the investigation aims to improve both public safety and economic fairness.

Probe extends beyond the technology sector

According to D'Esposito, investigators are examining alleged abuses across multiple industries and not just the technology sector.

He said the investigation includes workplaces such as factories, medical facilities and doctors' offices, claiming that fraudulent hiring practices in sensitive sectors could pose serious risks to public safety.

"This is not just people working in factories," he said. "These are people working in medical facilities and doctors' offices that are actually putting people in harm's way."

Focus on protecting American jobs

The Inspector General said one of the key goals of the investigation is to ensure that employment-based visa programmes are not misused in ways that disadvantage American workers.

Officials say the probe will continue in coordination with federal law enforcement agencies as investigators pursue additional leads into alleged visa fraud, labour exploitation and human trafficking networks linked to foreign worker programmes.