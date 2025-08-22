Donald Trump administration halts work visas for foreign truck drivers, says ‘endangering American lives…’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has put on hold the issuing of worker visas to commercial truck drivers effective immediately, while warning about threats linked to American lives.

Taking to X, Rubio said that growing numbers of foreign drivers on US roads have endangered American lives. “Effective immediately, we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers,” he posted.



Why did US freeze worker visa for foreign truck drivers?

The decision came in the wake of a recent fatal accident in St. Lucie County, Florida, where a semi-truck made an illegal U-turn on a highway, resulting in at least three deaths. The driver, identified as Harjinder Singh, was classified as an illegal immigrant by the Donald Trump administration. He reportedly crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2018 had obtained a commercial driver’s licence in California despite his status through a law passed in California in 2013 that allows residents to get a driver’s licence.



US tightens checks on foreign drivers



This is not the first time, US officials have reiterated presence of undocumented drivers operating heavy trucks has endangered lives and affected American truckers’ livelihoods. In May, the Department of Transportation had made efforts to tighten checks on foreign drivers. The department called for strict enforcement for commercial drivers to speak English.

In April, an executive order by US President Donald Trump was aimed at tightening checks on drivers. More than twice the number of visas have reportedly been revoked since Trump took office compared with the same period in 2024. The administration has and continues to crack down on foreigners who may pose a public safety risk. Meanwhile, the move comes amid the US trucking industry reeling under pressure to attract and retain drivers due to the demanding nature of the job. According to the American Trucking Associations, the industry is still expected to recover from a shortage that spiked at 78,800 drivers in 2022.