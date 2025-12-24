New H-1B Visa System: No more lottery, how will it work? How will it impact Indians?

The Donald Trump administration will change the H1 B Visa rules and replace the lottery system with weighted system to prioritise the hiring of high-skilled and high-paid professionals. How may it impact Indian professionals?

In what may be called a clever ploy to stop the flow of entry-level engineers, software experts, and other professionals, the Donald Trump administration has announced the replacement of the lottery system with a new weighted system for the H1 B visa. It will come into effect on February 27, 2026, and will be used for the 2027 registration. The US issues H1 B Visas in the non-immigrant category to allow employers to hire workers in specialty occupations. It is also issued to fashion models and persons to be engaged in Department of Defence projects.

H-1B visa reforms 2026

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced the proposed change in the system. Making the objective of the new system clear, it said that the selection will "prioritize the allocation of visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid aliens" to better protect the wages, working conditions, and job opportunities for US workers. It said clearly that the US employers exploited and abused the old system primarily to import foreign workers at lower wages than they would pay the domestic workers.

US H-1B visa lottery replacement

The new system will adopt a weighted selection process that will increase the probability of allocating H-1B visas to higher-skilled and higher-paid foreigners. At the same time, it will also maintain the opportunity for employers to secure H-1B workers at all wage levels. It will strengthen the nomination of the H-1B non-immigrant visa programme. The proposed visa system is also in line with the changes that require employers to pay an additional $100,000 per visa.

H-1B weighted selection system

US Citizenship and Immigration Services spokesman Matthew Tragesser said, "The new weighted selection will better serve Congress’s intent for the H-1B program and strengthen America’s competitiveness by incentivizing American employers to petition for higher-paid, higher-skilled foreign workers." He added, "With these regulatory changes and others in the future, we will continue to update the H-1B program to help American businesses without allowing the abuse that was harming American workers."

How will H-1B weighted system impact Indians?

The proposed visa system will certainly hit the Indian professionals, who have used the lottery system as a critical pathway for career opportunities in the US. The US technology companies and hospitals have used the visa system to employ foreign professionals, including technology workers and physicians. It can be gauged by the fact that with 10,000 visas, Amazon became the top recipient of H1B visas in 2025. It was followed by Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft, Apple, and Google. California has the highest concentration of H-1B workers, most of whom are at the entry level. In 2024, Indian professionals received about 71% of the 399,395 H-1B visas approved.