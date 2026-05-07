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Donald Trump administration eyes breakthrough in high-stakes Iran nuclear talks

US and Iran are nearing a temporary agreement aimed at easing Middle East tensions and restarting nuclear negotiations.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 07, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

Donald Trump administration eyes breakthrough in high-stakes Iran nuclear talks
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United States and Iran appear to be moving closer to a temporary diplomatic understanding that could reduce tensions in the Middle East and restart formal nuclear negotiations. US President Donald Trump said a breakthrough with 

Tehran was 'within reach,' while also warning that military strikes could resume if discussions collapse.

According to reports from Reuters and Axios, negotiators are discussing a short memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to halt the current confrontation and open a path toward a broader agreement. Sources familiar with the talks described the proposal as the nearest both sides have come to a deal since hostilities intensified earlier this year.

Key Points in the Proposed Memorandum

The draft framework reportedly contains 14 major provisions. One of the central elements is a temporary suspension of Iran’s uranium enrichment activities. Discussions are ongoing regarding the duration of the freeze, with estimates ranging between 12 and 15 years. Iran had earlier suggested a shorter five-year pause, while Washington reportedly pushed for a two-decade restriction.

Under the proposal, Iran would also pledge not to pursue nuclear weapons or engage in activities linked to weaponisation. Additional conditions include allowing expanded international inspections of nuclear sites and ending operations at underground nuclear facilities.

The agreement may also require Tehran to transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium outside the country, an issue that has remained highly sensitive in previous negotiations.

Sanctions Relief and Economic Measures

In exchange, the United States would gradually ease sanctions imposed on Iran and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets held overseas. The draft also reportedly includes measures to ease restrictions affecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy route.

The memorandum is not expected to function as a final treaty. Instead, it would establish a 30-day negotiation period aimed at producing a detailed and legally binding agreement. Diplomatic discussions could continue in cities such as Islamabad or Geneva.

Sharp Rhetoric Continues Despite Diplomacy

While the negotiations suggest cautious progress, both sides have continued exchanging strong public remarks. Trump stated that failure to reach an agreement could lead to renewed military action “at a much higher level.” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the negotiations as technically complex but stressed the need for a clear diplomatic outcome.

Iran, meanwhile, has maintained a guarded position. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would only accept a 'fair and comprehensive' arrangement. Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of attempting to pressure Iran into submission through economic and military tactics.

Despite the uncertainty, diplomats believe the current proposal may offer the best opportunity in months to prevent another escalation in the region.

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