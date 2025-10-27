Trump admin deports 54 Indians who had allegedly entered US via 'donkey' route

As per the available data, most of the deported people are between 25 and 40 years of age. They have been handed them over to families, and no agent complaints were received. The Donald Trump administration's strict stance on illegal immigration has led to increased deportations.

The United States has deported 54 youths from Haryana for allegedly entering the country via the infamous Donkey Route, an illegal pathway. They arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Flight OAE-4767, police said on Sunday. According to information received so far, 16 of these people are from Karnal, 15 from Kaithal, 5 from Ambala, 4 from Yamuna Nagar, 4 from Kurukshetra, 3 from Jind, 2 from Sonipat, and 1 each from Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, and Fatehabad.

As per the available data, most of the deported people are between 25 and 40 years of age. Karnal Police handed them over to families, and no agent complaints were received. The Donald Trump administration's strict stance on illegal immigration has led to increased deportations.

Earlier this year, hundreds of people were deported to India by US authorities. The US government regularly deports individuals who violate immigration laws or have no valid basis to remain in the country. After Trump assumed office as the US president in January this year, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a harsh crackdown against illegal immigrants.

