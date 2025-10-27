Trump admin deports 54 Indians who had allegedly entered US via 'donkey' route
Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China: NCS
PM Modi hails ties with ASEAN countries: 'Main pillar of India's...'
'Should learn from this': MP minister's shocking comments on Australian women cricketers' molestation
Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here
Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here
Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder
Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT
Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral
'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future
WORLD
As per the available data, most of the deported people are between 25 and 40 years of age. They have been handed them over to families, and no agent complaints were received. The Donald Trump administration's strict stance on illegal immigration has led to increased deportations.
The United States has deported 54 youths from Haryana for allegedly entering the country via the infamous Donkey Route, an illegal pathway. They arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Flight OAE-4767, police said on Sunday. According to information received so far, 16 of these people are from Karnal, 15 from Kaithal, 5 from Ambala, 4 from Yamuna Nagar, 4 from Kurukshetra, 3 from Jind, 2 from Sonipat, and 1 each from Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, and Fatehabad.
As per the available data, most of the deported people are between 25 and 40 years of age. Karnal Police handed them over to families, and no agent complaints were received. The Donald Trump administration's strict stance on illegal immigration has led to increased deportations.
Earlier this year, hundreds of people were deported to India by US authorities. The US government regularly deports individuals who violate immigration laws or have no valid basis to remain in the country. After Trump assumed office as the US president in January this year, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a harsh crackdown against illegal immigrants.
Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough in its sustained campaign against organised crime, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana has arrested a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).