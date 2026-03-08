FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Donald Trump accuses UK of supporting Iran in war, says, ‘we've already won’

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) sharply criticised United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the lack of UK support for the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, claiming that the European country is now mulling over sending aircraft carriers to West Asia.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 06:41 AM IST

Donald Trump accuses UK of supporting Iran in war, says, 'we've already won'
US President Donald Trump
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday (US local time) sharply criticised United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the lack of UK support for the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, claiming that the European country is now mulling over sending aircraft carriers to West Asia. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump asserted that the US don't need people to join wars after it has already won them. He said, “The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East. That's OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them any longer -- But we will remember. We don't need people that join Wars after we've already won!” 

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday invoked the UK's special friendship in action to respond to the latest round of criticism from US President Donald Trump. Starmer said that hanging on to Trump's words was not a sign of the relationship in action. 

Addressing the UK Parliament, Starmer said, “American planes are operating out of British bases. That is the special relationship in action. British jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives in the Middle East on our joint bases. That is the special relationship in action. Sharing intelligence every day to keep our people safe. That is the special relationship in action. Hanging on to President Trump's latest words is not the special relationship in action.”  

Keir Starmer further justified his action not to join the strike on Iran, saying he had not seen a lawful basis for action and that remained his position. In a post on X, the UK Ministry of Defence shared the operation updates of March 7, where it mentioned that the US has started using British bases for specific defensive operations, “to prevent Iran firing missiles into the region, which is putting British lives at risk.” 

Trump’s latest tirade comes amid several developments taking place in West Asia and the Gulf. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) shared on Sunday that several fuel storage complexes belonging to the IRGC in Tehran were struck by the Israeli Air Force. 

