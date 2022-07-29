Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

'Don't worry about body image on the beach': Spain's government to women

Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign Thursday encouraging women to reject 'stereotypes' and 'aesthetical violence'

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:49 AM IST

'Don't worry about body image on the beach': Spain's government to women
Photo: File

Spain's government has a message for women who are uncomfortable about their bodies when they wear bathing costumes: Don't be. The government's Equality Ministry launched a summer campaign Thursday encouraging women to reject 'stereotypes' and 'aesthetical violence' a reference to social pressure some women feel to conform to beauty ideals.

READ | Sri Lanka crisis: President Wickremesinghe says government will focus of fixing economy, ending fuel shortage

A poster advertising the campaign features women of different ages, sizes and skin colours in bathing costumes on a beach. The slogan is, "Summer belongs to us, too." In a tweet, Equality Minister Irene Montero said: "Enjoy (the summer) however, wherever and with whoever you like." The head of the Women's Institute, a government body, said gender stereotypes are at the root of discrimination based on physical appearance. Expectations are projected onto women about how they should look," Antonia Morillas told state news agency Efe.

"That doesn't only affect our self-esteem, it also takes away our rights and limits how we behave in and whether we enjoy public spaces." Spain's Socialist-led coalition government, which came to power four years ago, has made women's rights one of its political banners.

READ | Pakistan: SHO suspended asking a male constable to wear hijab for mandatory photo of a female officer

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 405 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.