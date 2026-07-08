'Don't think it'll start again': Trump rules out Iran war resumption, says he's 'No.1' on Tehran's kill list

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he does not believe the conflict with Iran will resume despite him saying that the ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic was effectively "over" for him, while claiming that he is "number one" on Tehran's kill list.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he does not believe the conflict with Iran will resume despite him saying that the ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic was effectively "over" for him, while claiming that he is "number one" on Tehran's kill list.

Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of the 2026 NATO Summit in Turkiye, Trump said, "I don't think it's going to start again. I think it's going to go very quickly. They hit a couple of ships, and so we hit them much harder. When they hit, we hit 10 times harder." Asked about threats against him from Iran, Trump said that the job of a President is "very dangerous", noting that he doesn't care about it.

"You should have told me that years ago; everybody wouldn't have run, it's a very dangerous profession, no, I'm number one on the kill list for Iran; they're lovely people," Trump stated. "But I don't really care because I'm doing my job, and I'm doing it, I hope, better than anybody's ever done it," he added. Trump also suggested he was becoming less inclined to pursue a diplomatic agreement with Tehran. "I think more than anything else is I got to know them -- and I'm not sure I want to make a deal with them. We can play games, but I'm not sure I want to make a deal. Let's just finish the job," he stated.

Referring to the Iranian leadership, Trump said, "They're a little loco. They're a little crazy... They're scum. That's the way they act, and that's the way they've done it for 47 years. I'm doing what's right for the country. I'm doing, really, what's right for the world. They have to be stopped." The US President maintained that any further military action would be brief and would improve regional security. "I think anything that happens is going to be over very quickly and will only make it safer, including for oil. Oil is going to be very free, very free, very easy, and it's going to happen very fast," Trump said.



Trump also said there is a "gusher of oil" now, adding that the United States was "not looking for long-term" conflict with the Islamic Republic. Earlier, Trump announced that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively "over" for him, declaring that he no longer wishes to engage in diplomatic dealings with Tehran.

Trump categorically stated that the peace process was over and he would not deal with Iran any longer. "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. They're scum... They're led by sick people... I'll speak to our negotiators. They want to negotiate - they're good people... but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them," he said.

(With ANI inputs)