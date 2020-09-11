Don't cross the line: Taiwan warns China against flying fighter jets into its airspace

Taiwan on Thursday warned China not to fly fighter jets into Taiwan’s airspace. Taking to Twitter, Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te has stated that China 'flew fighter jets into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone today', warning China not to 'cross the line'.

"Don’t cross the line. China again flew fighter jets into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone today. Make no mistake, Taiwan wants peace but we will defend our people," tweeted Lai Ching-te.

According to media reports, Taiwan had in the past several times warned Chinese aircraft to stay out of Taiwan's airspace.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan Defence Ministry had said that Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s southwestern region for two consecutive days. The drills took place in Taiwan`s air defence identification zone, between mainland Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, the ministry said. Taiwan says China sent advanced Su-30 and J-10 fighters to participate as per Reuters.

"Do not underestimate our determination and capacity to protect our country. PLA conducted military exercise in Taiwan southwestern ADIZ during these two days, threatening regional peace and aviation safety. Beijing should restrain PLA activities and maintain regional stability," the Taiwan Defence Ministry tweeted.

"We must make all preparations for war readiness," Yeh Kuo-hui, from Taiwan`s defence ministry`s operations and planning department said, following a news briefing from senior officers describing the Chinese activities over the last two days

America has been supporting Taiwan in its skirmish against China. Taiwan's Navy and Airforce are on alert to deal with any type of aggression from China. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has made several new announcements to further strengthen the reserve military forces to increase its military strength.

Taiwan has resorted to such a stance after China implemented the National Security Act in Hong Kong and also threatened to merge Taiwan under a two-nation system. Apart from this, China has always threatened to combine Taiwan with military force in its country.