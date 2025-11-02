'Don't be weak and stupid': Trump urges Republicans to scrap Senate filibuster and end shutdown

Trump warned Republicans that Democrats would end the Filibuster and 'pack the Supreme Court', saying they would 'add two new states and eight electoral votes.'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Republicans to end the Senate filibuster, saying that Democrats would eventually remove it to expand their political control if given the opportunity. Trump warned Republicans that Democrats would end the Filibuster and "pack the Supreme Court", saying they would 'add two new states and eight electoral votes.'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Remember, Republicans, regardless of the Schumer Shutdown, the Democrats will terminate the Filibuster the first chance they get. They will Pack the Supreme Court, pick up two States, and add at least 8 Electoral Votes. Their two objectors are gone!!! Don't be weak and stupid. fight, fight, fight! win, win, win!"

The filibuster, a Senate rule that typically requires 60 votes to advance legislation, has long been a point of contention in Washington. Trump pointed out that several Democratic senators, including those under then-President Joe Biden, had previously called for changes to the rule to safeguard voting rights and abortion access. However, those proposals failed to secure full support within the party.

Trump vowed to end the 'Extortionist Shutdown', pass his agenda, calling Democrat politicians "deranged."

He wrote, "We will immediately END the Extortionist Shutdown, get ALL of our agenda passed, and make life so good for Americans that these deranged DEMOCRAT politicians will never again have the chance to DESTROY AMERICA!

Calling the issue "bigger than the Shutdown" and vital to America's survival Trump wrote, "Republicans, you will rue the day that you didn't TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER!!! BE TOUGH, BE SMART, AND WIN!!! This is much bigger than the Shutdown, this is the survival of our Country!"

This is not the first time that Trump has called for an end to Filibuster as on October 31, the US President had urged Senate Republicans to invoke the "nuclear option" and abolish the filibuster, arguing that doing so would enable them to end the ongoing government shutdown and pass legislation with a simple majority.

"It is now time for the Republicans to play their 'TRUMP CARD,' and go for what is called the Nuclear Option -- Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's comments followed his return from an Asia trip, during which he said he was questioned about "how Democrats shut down the government, and why did the powerful Republicans allow them to do it?"

Trump further contended that Democrats would not hesitate to scrap the filibuster if given the chance to pursue their own legislative priorities, such as granting statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Under the current rule, the minority party holds significant influence in blocking bills, effectively limiting the majority's ability to pass its agenda. While past reforms have reduced the threshold for confirming judges and nominees to a simple majority, broader legislative changes still require 60 votes, according to The Hill.

With Senate Republicans holding 53 seats, it remains uncertain whether they have enough backing within their ranks to abolish the filibuster entirely.

In recent days, some GOP lawmakers have increasingly discussed potential rule changes if Democrats do not agree to end the shutdown. However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has publicly stated that he opposes weakening the filibuster, The Hill reported.

Even Republicans who have previously supported preserving the filibuster have suggested the possibility of introducing a limited exemption to the 60-vote threshold, specifically to facilitate reopening the government.

On the other hand, Senate Democrats have stood firm against approving a continuing resolution that maintains current funding levels. They have insisted that any such measure must also include an extension of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concern that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could start expiring on November 1. There is also growing anxiety over mounting flight delays at major airports due to the shutdown's impact on air traffic controllers, The Hill added.

