WORLD

Doha talks continue; No agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan yet

Talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan's defence ministers have begun in Doha, but no agreement has been reached so far, Ariana News reported.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 10:10 PM IST

Doha talks continue; No agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan yet
File image credit: Reuters
Talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan's defence ministers have begun in Doha, but no agreement has been reached so far, Ariana News reported. The discussions come after Islamabad launched air strikes on Friday, killing at least 10, including three Afghan cricketers in Afghanistan's Paktika province, Al Jazeera earlier reported, citing AFP news agency.

Before the talks, Pakistan said that it does not seek escalation, while the Taliban government warned that Kabul "reserves the right to respond," as Islamabad initiated the conflict by "violating Afghanistan's airspace"According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the talks are being led by Afghanistan's Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob and Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

The meeting, mediated by Qatar, is aimed at reducing recent border tensions and preventing further escalation. Before the talks began, the Taliban government accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan's sovereignty and initiating the latest round of violence. In a statement, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had spoken with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi about "Pakistan's violation of Afghanistan's airspace" and recent cross-border attacks.

'"The Islamic Emirate is not a follower of war; rather, it was the Pakistani side that initiated the conflict by violating Afghanistan's airspace," the ministry said. It added that Afghanistan remains hopeful the Doha talks will bring positive results.

Pakistan, on the other hand, said its delegation was in Doha to discuss "cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan" and to restore peace along the frontier. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said it expects the Taliban to take "verifiable action" against groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). However, the Taliban rejected Pakistan's claims, accusing Islamabad of "aggression.

"Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani forces recently carried out overnight airstrikes in Afghanistan's Paktika province, killing and injuring several civilians."Such acts are provocative and deliberate attempts to prolong the conflict," he said. Mujahid added that while Afghanistan "reserves the right to respond," its forces have been ordered to avoid retaliation while peace talks continue.The Doha meeting follows a deadly ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province. According to Tolo News, the airstrikes hit residential areas in the Argun and Barmal districts, causing significant civilian casualties.

