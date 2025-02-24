Musk, 53, the head of the newly-established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), asked all US federal employees in an email to list their weekly accomplishments or face termination.

After Kash Patel-led Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), multiple agencies in the United States have told employees to avoid responding to a directive issued by Elon Musk – US President Donald Trump’s close confidant and adviser.

The FBI, the US State Department, and the Pentagon asked employees not to answer the email. Some agencies have told staff to wait for further guidance while others asked them to comply.

President Trump has yet to comment on the controversial email.

In an email to FBI staff, Kash Patel said, “The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses.”

Similar instructions were issued by the State Department, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

In Musk’s email, sent to hundreds of thousands of federal employees on Saturday, employees were asked to list in bullet points what they achieved over the week. Musk said in a separate post on his social media platform X that failure to respond to the message would be considered as the employee resigning.

Musk’s email is part of a larger effort he has been leading to drastically reduce government spending by blocking foreign funds and cutting jobs. Notably, within the first few weeks of Trump taking over as the US President, more than 20,000 federal employees have been laid off while another 75,000 have been offered buyouts.