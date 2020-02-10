Dog swallows owner's engagement ring in South Africa; leaves netizens in splits

From slippers to cushions, dogs chew everything they get. But a pooch from South Africa seems to have a liking for expensive cuisine.

According to Fox News, a dog named Pepper accidentally swallowed his female owner’s engagement ring and there is some X-ray imagery at hand as proof of the mischief.

Pepper was admitted to the Valley Farm Animal Hospital, which shared an image of the dog on its Facebook page along with a light-hearted caption, which said: “My name is Pepper. Do I look a little nauseous? That’s because the vet has just given me something to make me vomit! Not because the vet is a meanie but because I ate my Mom’s engagement ring!!!”

“Don’t ask! It seemed like a good idea at the time!!” the caption said further.

Since being posted, the post has been shared over 4.4k times. It struck a chord with netizens and is also flooded with more than 3k comments. Many users were glad that the dog was fine, others took to the comments section to share similar instances they experienced with their own pets.

"I shouldn't be laughing sweet pup... but I'm sorry, I am. Glad mom got her ring back and it didn't make you sick. Oh wait! Yes it did," a comment read. "My crocker grabbed up my engagement ring but I was lucky to get it from her in time," read another comment.

The veterinary hospital then went on to share the X-ray of the ring visible inside Pepper’s stomach.

The vets were eventually successful in extracting the ring by administering medication to induce vomiting after which it was returned to its rightful owner.