Doesn't Donald Trump know basic English? His tariff letters full of typos, errors, in letters to Japan, Korea, he wrote...

WORLD
When US President Donald Trump wrote letters to 14 nations informing them about the tariffs to be imposed on them, he hit the headlines not only for the tariff rates, but also for the ludicrous errors these letters contain. Details here.
Do the staff members of Donald Trump's team at the White House not know basic English? Or are they so callous and utterly careless that they can not write a letter without committing typos and grammatical mistakes? When Donald Trump wrote letters to 14 nations informing them about the tariffs to be imposed on them, he hit the headlines not only for the tariff rates, but also for the ludicrous errors these letters contain. The US president might not have written the letters; rather, a team of diplomats and experts might have prepared the letters after enough deliberations. But so many errors?
Look at a few examples. In the letter written to the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the US president referred to Zeljka Cvijanovic as "Dear Mr President". She is a woman. However, it was replaced with a letter that began with "Madam President". Worse, letters to the governments of Japan and South Korea contain grammatical mistakes. Donald Trump called the trade relationship between Japan and the US "far from Reciprocal" and said that the 25% tariff is "far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity."
Besides, the US president's tariff letters to the heads of state of Japan and South Korea have random CAPS; they were not polished before being sent and appear to be in quite chaos. These letters do not look like a White House diplomatic document; rather they appear to be a junior staffer’s first draft.
In his letter to Japan, Donald Trump wrote, "It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Japan, despite having a significant Trade Deficit with your great Country." He wrote further, "Please understand that the 25% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country."