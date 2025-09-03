Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Putin wants to become immortal? On hot mic, Russian President tells China's Xi Jinping...

The interaction took place as Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, both 72 years of age, walked along with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to see China's Victory Day parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 10:50 PM IST

Putin wants to become immortal? On hot mic, Russian President tells China's Xi Jinping...
Russian President Vladimir Putin with China's Xi Jinping.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping attended a massive military parade in Beijing, the two leaders were caught on hot mic discussing "continuous" organ transplants and the possibility of humans achieving immortality. The interaction took place as Putin and Jinping, both 72 years of age, walked along with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to see China's Victory Day parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2.

What did Putin and Jinping discuss on immortality?

Putin and Jinping's surprise moment was carried on livestream by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and also provided to other media houses. In videos that have since gone viral, the Russian leader's translator can be heard saying in Chinese: "Biotechnology is continuously developing...Human organs can be continuously transplanted. The longer you live, the younger you become, and (you can) even achieve immortality." In response, Jinping says: "Some predict that in this century humans may live to 150 years old." Jong Un was smiling and looking in the direction of Putin and Jinping. But it is not known if the conversation was being translated for him.

When did Putin arrive in China and what's on agenda?

At the huge military parade, China showcased its high-end military equipment, including hypersonic missiles and naval drones, with more than 50,000 spectators in attendance. Putin had arrived in China on Sunday and also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin city, which also marked the attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the trip, Putin and Jinping have signed over 20 agreements and agreed to build a major new gas pipeline. Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump has slammed the bonhomie, accusing Putin, Jinping, and Jong Un of "conspiring" against America.

