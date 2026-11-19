Prince William has a documented Indian connection through Eliza ‘Betsy’ Kewark, his five-times-great-grandmother, whose relationship with an East India Company official and the fate of her family were shaped by the racial prejudices of the colonial era.

Prince William's Mumbai visit brought Indian fashion into the spotlight, with the future King of Britain wearing a black bandhgala designed by Manish Malhotra and Kate Middleton choosing a sindoori-red, hand-embroidered anarkali.

But the royal couple's connection to India goes beyond their choice of clothing. William also has Indian ancestry through a woman whose life was marked by social prejudice, an unequal relationship and an abandonment that pushed her into obscurity.

Her name was Eliza ‘Betsy’ Kewark. Born in 1790 in the Bombay Presidency to an Armenian father and an Indian mother, she was Prince William's five-times-great-grandmother.

According to UK newspaper The Telegraph, Eliza's story was researched over more than two decades by Susan Harvard, an academic and art restorer. Harvard believes the Spencer family, to which William's mother Princess Diana belonged, has known about this branch of its ancestry for years.

"There are letters in Armenian from Eliza in the library at Althorp [the ancestral seat of the Spencer family], and I am certain that William has heard all about it from them," she told The Telegraph.

DNA research established the Indian connection

The link between Eliza and the British royal family is supported by genetic research. In 2013, a team led by Dr Jim Wilson of the University of Edinburgh examined DNA samples from two living descendants of Eliza who shared a maternal lineage with Princess Diana.

The researchers identified a rare mitochondrial DNA marker that connected the family line to the South Asian subcontinent.

Wilson and the team at Scottish company BritainsDNA described the finding as "unassailable", according to an India Today report published in 2013. The genetic marker had been found in only a small number of people, most of them from India, along with one person from Nepal.

An ANI report from the same year said the discovery had prompted researchers to look for distant relatives in India, particularly in Surat, Gujarat.

The genetic evidence suggested that Eliza was at least half-Indian, rather than having only Armenian ancestry as previously described.

The research also established a documented genetic connection between William and the Indian subcontinent. However, mitochondrial DNA is passed down through the maternal line, which means William cannot pass this particular marker on to his children.

Eliza married an East India Company official

Eliza's life in India became closely linked to Theodore Forbes, a Scottish official working for the East India Company. Theodore arrived in India in 1809 after getting a local woman pregnant. He later married Eliza in an Armenian church, with her Armenian heritage making the relationship more socially acceptable by the standards of the time.

The couple spent several years together as Theodore advanced in the Company's ranks. But their relationship faced opposition from his family in Scotland. Theodore came from an aristocratic family whose lineage reportedly included the Earls of Angus and Douglas. His relatives disapproved of his marriage to Eliza, particularly because of her Indian ancestry.

"The head of house told him not to have his wife and children in Bombay," Harvard told The Telegraph. She also discovered a letter instructing Theodore to "live his life with due propriety".

The prejudice was reflected in official records too. Instead of being identified as the wife of an East India Company official, Eliza was described as his housekeeper.

Eliza was left struggling after Theodore's death

The couple had two children, a daughter named Katharine Scott Forbes, known as Kitty, and a son, Alexander. Theodore sent Kitty to Scotland to live with his family, intending to join her later. Alexander stayed behind with Eliza.

Theodore eventually travelled to Scotland in 1820 but died during the journey aboard a ship named Blenden Hall. His death left Eliza in a difficult financial position. Under his will, her monthly allowance was reduced to Rs 100, while Kitty was left Rs 50,000 and grew up with her grandparents.

Fourteen years later, Eliza wrote to Theodore's relative, Sir Charles Forbes, seeking financial assistance. He forwarded her letter to her children, but what happened afterwards is unclear. They may never have received the letter or may have chosen not to respond. Eliza subsequently disappeared from the historical record.

How Eliza's descendants reached the British royal family

Although Eliza's own life ended in obscurity, her descendants gradually became part of Britain's prominent social circles. Her daughter Kitty married James Crombie, whose family was involved in the woollen coat business.

Their descendants eventually included Ruth Roche, whose daughter Frances married Johnnie Althorp, who later became the Earl Spencer. Frances and Johnnie's daughter was Princess Diana. Diana married Charles, then Prince of Wales, and became the mother of Prince William.

This is how Eliza's family line eventually reached the British royal household.

A royal connection shaped by Britain's colonial past

Eliza's story also highlights the racial and social inequalities that existed during British rule in India. Theodore's career was built within the East India Company, an organisation associated with the extraction of Indian wealth and the expansion of British political control over the subcontinent.

His family's rejection of Eliza reflected the prejudice faced by Indian women and families connected to British officials. Her subsequent abandonment also meant that her contribution to the family history was largely forgotten. William's Indian ancestry therefore carries a complicated historical legacy, linking the modern royal family to both an Indian woman whose story was nearly erased and the colonial institution in which her husband worked.

Harvard believes the time has come for the future King to acknowledge this part of his family history. "I think the moment has finally come when Prince William should say: ‘I am proud of the Indian ancestry I have,’" she said.