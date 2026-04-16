Does Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rule country? Ex-minister makes startling revelation, claims 'Donald Trump didn't even bother about PM Shehbaz Sharif'

Fawad Chaudhry asserts that Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, is leading the country's mediation efforts in US-Iran talks.

In the midst of sensitive diplomatic talks between the US and Iran, a key question has surfaced: who is actually driving Pakistan's mediation efforts in the ongoing negotiations? Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has provided a clear answer, asserting that it is Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, who is leading the country’s role in the mediation process.

Munir’s Influence in Pakistan’s Diplomacy

During an interview with ANI, Fawad Chaudhry made it unequivocally clear that General Asim Munir is the 'de facto leader' of Pakistan. Chaudhry’s statement added fuel to the growing debate over the actual power dynamics within Pakistan’s political landscape. According to him, all major decisions, especially regarding the mediation of the US-Iran talks, are now made by Munir.

#WATCH | Islamabad, Pakistan | On being asked who is heading the US-Iran mediation talks in Islamabad, Asim Munir or Shehbaz Sharif, Former Pakistani Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry says, "Frankly, there is no two opinions about that. Right now, Pakistan is led by General… pic.twitter.com/gMlwa192Ma — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2026

Chaudhry went on to emphasise that President Donald Trump had, in recent statements, referred to Munir as the 'leader of Pakistan,' underscoring his influence in the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US. This, Chaudhry suggested, highlights the reality that Munir is more in charge than Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose political authority has been questioned in recent months.

Second Round of US-Iran Talks on the Horizon

The diplomatic efforts in Pakistan are crucial, as they follow a failed round of US-Iran talks held over the weekend in Islamabad. Despite the lack of a breakthrough, reports suggest that a second round of talks between the US and Iran could be imminent. A Pakistani delegation has reportedly reached Tehran, carrying a message from Washington, with hopes of restarting stalled dialogue.

Iran’s state media confirmed that the Pakistani delegation would likely play a key role in setting the stage for further discussions. Esmaeil Baqaei, the spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, indicated that Tehran was expecting the Pakistani delegation to facilitate another round of talks.

Key Issues in the US-Iran Talks

While details of the talks remain confidential, sources suggest that the failure of the previous negotiations can be attributed to disagreements on several key issues. These include Iran’s nuclear program, its influence in the region, and the US demands which, according to Baqaei, were deemed 'unreasonable and unrealistic.'

The situation is further complicated by the recent military actions in the region, with the US implementing a naval blockade that it claims has severely disrupted maritime trade with Iran. US President Donald Trump also hinted at the possibility of a new round of discussions with Tehran over the next few days, signalling that the talks are far from over.

Pakistan’s Role in the Mediation Process

Pakistan has been positioning itself as a neutral player in the US-Iran standoff, leveraging its relationships with both countries to mediate peace talks. With General Asim Munir at the helm, Pakistan’s role as a diplomatic bridge between Washington and Tehran is increasingly significant. Whether this mediation will lead to a breakthrough or not remains to be seen, but Pakistan’s involvement is now undeniably central to the ongoing efforts.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the upcoming meetings and whether they can yield any progress in resolving one of the world’s most contentious diplomatic crises.