FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Does Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rule country? Ex-minister makes startling revelation, claims 'Donald Trump didn't even bother about PM Shehbaz Sharif'

Laughter Chef S3: Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah warm hug with Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja goes viral; netizens say, 'mami bhot hoshiyaar hai'

Not Dhurandhar's Ranveer Singh, this actor is only Bollywood celeb named in TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People

Viral video: Mrunal Thakur reacts to Son of Sardaar 2 failure, admits her scenes got cut, trust 'shaken' seeing Chunky Panday as her husband

TCS Nashik Scandal: BPO shuts operations, staff to work from home amid 'love jihad' controversy

BIG Blow to CSK: This star pacer ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury, how may it impact Chennai Super Kings' winning momentum?

Who is Amir Hamza? Lashkar-e-Taiba's founding member, Hafiz Saeed's close ally shot in Pakistan's Lahore

Who is Lieutenant General Susan Coyle? Officer set to become Australia’s first female Army Chief in 125 years

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi's FRESH warning to US against its actions in Strait of Hormuz: 'Dangerous consequences'

US-Iran Truce Talks: Pakistan Army chief in Tehran, will Asim Munir force Iran to accept US dictates and sign peace deal?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Does Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rule country? Ex-minister makes startling revelation, claims 'Donald Trump didn't even bother about PM Shehbaz Sharif'

Does Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rule country? Ex-minister makes startling r

Not Dhurandhar's Ranveer Singh, this actor is only Bollywood celeb named in TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People

Not Dhurandhar's Ranveer Singh, this actor is only Bollywood celeb named in TIME

TCS Nashik Scandal: BPO shuts operations, staff to work from home amid 'love jihad' controversy

TCS Nashik Scandal: BPO shuts operations, staff to work from home amid case

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB

Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness

OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him

Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie

HomeWorld

WORLD

Does Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rule country? Ex-minister makes startling revelation, claims 'Donald Trump didn't even bother about PM Shehbaz Sharif'

Fawad Chaudhry asserts that Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, is leading the country's mediation efforts in US-Iran talks.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Does Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rule country? Ex-minister makes startling revelation, claims 'Donald Trump didn't even bother about PM Shehbaz Sharif'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the midst of sensitive diplomatic talks between the US and Iran, a key question has surfaced: who is actually driving Pakistan's mediation efforts in the ongoing negotiations? Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has provided a clear answer, asserting that it is Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, who is leading the country’s role in the mediation process.

Munir’s Influence in Pakistan’s Diplomacy

During an interview with ANI, Fawad Chaudhry made it unequivocally clear that General Asim Munir is the 'de facto leader' of Pakistan. Chaudhry’s statement added fuel to the growing debate over the actual power dynamics within Pakistan’s political landscape. According to him, all major decisions, especially regarding the mediation of the US-Iran talks, are now made by Munir.

Chaudhry went on to emphasise that President Donald Trump had, in recent statements, referred to Munir as the 'leader of Pakistan,' underscoring his influence in the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US. This, Chaudhry suggested, highlights the reality that Munir is more in charge than Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose political authority has been questioned in recent months.

Second Round of US-Iran Talks on the Horizon

The diplomatic efforts in Pakistan are crucial, as they follow a failed round of US-Iran talks held over the weekend in Islamabad. Despite the lack of a breakthrough, reports suggest that a second round of talks between the US and Iran could be imminent. A Pakistani delegation has reportedly reached Tehran, carrying a message from Washington, with hopes of restarting stalled dialogue.

Iran’s state media confirmed that the Pakistani delegation would likely play a key role in setting the stage for further discussions. Esmaeil Baqaei, the spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, indicated that Tehran was expecting the Pakistani delegation to facilitate another round of talks.

Key Issues in the US-Iran Talks

While details of the talks remain confidential, sources suggest that the failure of the previous negotiations can be attributed to disagreements on several key issues. These include Iran’s nuclear program, its influence in the region, and the US demands which, according to Baqaei, were deemed 'unreasonable and unrealistic.'

The situation is further complicated by the recent military actions in the region, with the US implementing a naval blockade that it claims has severely disrupted maritime trade with Iran. US President Donald Trump also hinted at the possibility of a new round of discussions with Tehran over the next few days, signalling that the talks are far from over.

Pakistan’s Role in the Mediation Process

Pakistan has been positioning itself as a neutral player in the US-Iran standoff, leveraging its relationships with both countries to mediate peace talks. With General Asim Munir at the helm, Pakistan’s role as a diplomatic bridge between Washington and Tehran is increasingly significant. Whether this mediation will lead to a breakthrough or not remains to be seen, but Pakistan’s involvement is now undeniably central to the ongoing efforts.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the upcoming meetings and whether they can yield any progress in resolving one of the world’s most contentious diplomatic crises.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Does Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rule country? Ex-minister makes startling revelation, claims 'Donald Trump didn't even bother about PM Shehbaz Sharif'
Does Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir rule country? Ex-minister makes startling r
Laughter Chef S3: Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah warm hug with Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja goes viral; netizens say, 'mami bhot hoshiyaar hai'
Laughter Chef S3: Krushna, Kashmera warm hug with Sunita Ahuja goes viral
Not Dhurandhar's Ranveer Singh, this actor is only Bollywood celeb named in TIME’s list of 100 Most Influential People
Not Dhurandhar's Ranveer Singh, this actor is only Bollywood celeb named in TIME
TCS Nashik Scandal: BPO shuts operations, staff to work from home amid 'love jihad' controversy
TCS Nashik Scandal: BPO shuts operations, staff to work from home amid case
Viral video: Mrunal Thakur reacts to Son of Sardaar 2 failure, admits her scenes got cut, trust 'shaken' seeing Chunky Panday as her husband
Viral video: Mrunal Thakur reacts to Son of Sardaar 2 failure
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team in IPL history
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, 5 players with most runs for single team
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement