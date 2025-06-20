The present Middle East crisis and the Israel-Iran War are reminiscent of the Iraq-US conflict when the US invaded Baghdad alleging that the Saddam Hussein regime had made weapons of mass destruction.

Does Iran possess nuclear capabilities? Has it enriched Uranium to the level, required for making a nuclear bomb? Or will it become another Iraq, whom the US accused of possessing weapons of mass destruction? Washington is yet to find the so-called WMD, for which Saddam Hussein was attacked, deposed and hanged. Though US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran to join Israel in its war, his own house is divided on the issue as his core support base of MAGA is not sure if Tehran possesses the nuclear capabilities and the required stockpiles of enriched Uranium.

IAEA: No evidence

In a massive embarrassment to Israel and the US, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has said that there is no evidence Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapons programme. Talking to eminent US journalist Christian Amanpour, he said, "What we reported was that we did not have any proof of a systematic effort [by Iran] to move toward a nuclear weapon."

Grossi said, "If there was some activity which was clandestine or hidden or away from our inspectors, we couldn’t know."

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to justify the attacks on Iran misquoting the agency’s reports as evidence of Iran working toward a nuclear bomb.

Rafael Grossi: No basis for military action

In what may be called a serious snub to Israel, International Atomic Energy Agency has made it clear that the evidence of Iran's nuclear programme gathered by it can not be a basis for any military action.

Director General Rafael Grossi told CNN, "Military action, from wherever it comes, is a political decision that has nothing to do with what we’re saying."

Saddam Hussein's Weapons of Mass Destruction!

The present Middle East crisis is reminiscent of the Iraq-US conflict when the US invaded Baghdad alleging that the Saddam Hussein regime had made weapons of mass destruction. Addressing the United Nations Security Council in 2003, then US Secretary of State Colin Powell claimed that Iraq was developing WMD. He claimed in his presentation that Iraq could strike its enemies, including the US, with biological weapon anthrax. It was proved to be a hoax and the US did not find anything in Iraq. In an interview to Al Jazeera in 2011, Powell said, "It turned out, as we discovered later, that a lot of sources that had been attested to by the intelligence community were wrong."