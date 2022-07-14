Doctors in US successfully xenotransplant pig hearts into brain dead humans

(Image Source: Reuters)

Surgeons in the United States have successfully transplanted a genetically modified heart of a pig into a brain-dead man. The researchers said the experiment is an advance towards the long-term goal of routinely performing this type of surgery in living patients. This could one day help solve the chronic shortage of organ donations.

The surgeries, known as xenotransplants, were performed on June 16 and July 6 at Tisch Hospital in New York University (NYU) Langone. Nader Moazmi, surgical director of heart transplants at the NYU Langone Transplant Institute, led the investigational procedures using hearts obtained from an establishment hundreds of miles away.

The transplant surgery lasted several hours and heart function was monitored for three days. The first heart xenotransplant was completed on June 19, 2022, and the second on July 9, 2022. The researchers said none of the organs showed any signs of early rejection and the heart functioned with the usual standard post-transplant drugs and without additional mechanical support.

Using a new infectious disease protocol, no presence of porcine cytomegalovirus (pCMV) was detected in either case, the team said. Researchers added that the experiment is a step towards the long-term goal of routinely performing this type of surgery in living patients. Before this, many experiments have been done in the case of heart transplants.

The hearts were procured from pigs that had 10 genetic modifications, including 4 porcine gene 'knockouts' to prevent rejection and abnormal organ growth as well as 6 human transgenes (knock-ins) to promote expression of proteins that regulate important biologic pathways that can be disrupted by incompatibilities between pigs and humans.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also considering approving human clinical trials for pig-to-human organ transplants.

What is xenotransplant?

According to the FDA, xenotransplantation is any procedure that involves the transplantation, implantation or infusion into a human recipient.

Xenotransplantation is seen as an alternative to the clinical transplantation of human organs whose demand around the world exceeds supply.

Pig heart valves have been used for replacing damaged valves in humans for over 50 years now. The pig’s anatomical and physiological parameters are similar to that of humans.

