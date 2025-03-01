Dressed in a black sweatshirt featuring Ukraine’s trident, black slacks, and boots, Zelenskyy stood in contrast to Trump, who wore a formal suit and tie. His casual attire quickly drew attention

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s outfit became a major talking point during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday. Zelenskyy was in the US to secure a critical mineral agreement and strengthen American support to end Russia’s invasion.

Dressed in a black sweatshirt featuring Ukraine’s trident, black slacks, and boots, Zelenskyy stood in contrast to Trump, who wore a formal suit and tie. His casual attire quickly drew attention.

During their discussion in the Oval Office, a reporter questioned Zelenskyy about his choice of clothing. “Why don’t you wear a suit? Do you own a suit?” asked journalist Brian Glenn. The question prompted laughter from US Vice President JD Vance.

REPORTER: “Why don’t you wear a suit?”



ZELENSKYY: “I will wear costume when war is finished.”



Zelenskyy responded confidently, saying, “I will wear a costume when this war finishes. Maybe something like yours. Maybe something better.”

Even before the press conference, Trump had already made a sarcastic remark about Zelenskyy’s attire. “You’re all dressed up today,” he quipped as the Ukrainian leader arrived at the White House.

The meeting took a tense turn when Trump and Zelenskyy clashed over the ongoing war with Russia. Trump accused Zelenskyy of being disrespectful, while the Ukrainian leader warned him about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s broken promises. The argument escalated, and Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House.

Zelenskyy is known for his casual wartime attire, often wearing olive green crewnecks and cargo pants to reflect Ukraine’s ongoing struggle. In December 2024, he wore a similar outfit at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris and during meetings with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.