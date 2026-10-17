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‘Do something, otherwise…’: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar recalls moment he feared death during FlyDubai cockpit attack

In a recent interview, FlyDubai captain and Indian pilot Smit Machchhar recalled how he fought for his life after his co-pilot attacked him mid-air, leaving him struggling to stay conscious. Here's what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 17, 2026, 09:33 PM IST

‘Do something, otherwise…’: Indian pilot Smit Machchhar recalls moment he feared death during FlyDubai cockpit attack
Smit Machchhar recalls the terrifying mid-air cockpit attack. (Screengrab from Sky News interview)
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Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who survived a deadly attack inside a FlyDubai flight, has recalled the terrifying moments when he believed he would not make it out alive. In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Machchhar described how he struggled to remain conscious after being attacked on the head and had to act to save himself and 174 others on board.

Recalling the incident, Machchhar said his Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, attacked him with a crash axe inside the cockpit, and there was a time when he thought he wouldn't survive. ''I was doing my job, there was a hard hit on my head. I felt it was something very strong hit. I was in and out of consciousness. Yes, there was a moment when I realised. Smit, do something, you can't die like this. I'm not saying I accepted my death. I was like, do something, otherwise…,'' Machchhar said.

Machchhar recalls timely intervention by a colleague

The Indian pilot also praised his colleague who took over the control of the aircraft after he was attacked and the plane had nosedived several thousand feet within seconds. ''My colleague who took control and saved the day is commendable. It is something that I will keep with me till I die,'' the Indian pilot added.

What happened aboard FlyDubai flight FZ1073?

The incident which shook the aviation industry took place on September 30 aboard a FlyDubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Machchhar's co-pilot attacked him inside the closed cockpit with an emergency crash axe.

After Smit Machchhar somehow managed to open the cockpit, several passengers intervened and grabbed the co-pilot. Two additional FlyDubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then took over the controls and stabilised the plane.

The pilot then diverted the flight and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Later, all passengers boarded a replacement flight and headed to Israel's capital safely.

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