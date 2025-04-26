Some posts even suggested that all flights had been cancelled and fire engines were quickly sent to the scene, and the runway was temporarily closed for safety.

Reports of a major fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan, went viral on social media on Saturday. It was claimed that a Pakistan Army plane’s tire caught fire during landing, which led to the blaze. Some posts even suggested that all flights had been cancelled and fire engines were quickly sent to the scene, and the runway was temporarily closed for safety.

A video showing black smoke rising into the air has been widely shared online. In the video, passengers can be seen discussing the situation while struggling with the smoke.

BREAKING NEWS:



Massive fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan after a missile battery of the Air Defence System exploded during installation.



Reports confirm that 14 Pakistani soldiers have died in the incident. pic.twitter.com/MKyXrgxTUG — Yasir Afghan (@YASIRAFGHAN0093) April 26, 2025

However, there are doubts about the video’s authenticity. Some media outlets reported that the footage appears to be from 2024. DNA India cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Despite the panic caused by the video, there have been no major disruptions at the airport in the last 12 hours. No local media has reported any serious incidents, and according to several social media users, the airport is operating normally.

Authorities have not confirmed any major fire incidents so far. It remains unclear whether the reports of a fire were about a new event or simply old news being reshared.