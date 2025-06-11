Is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan seriously ill? Is he going to resign soon as he no longer healthy to serve as the President? These are the speculations going on around President's Erdoğan health after a Turkish YouTube channel made shocking claims in a video.

Turkish President Erdogan health

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is 71 years old. He has experienced a few incidents that proves that he is literally sick, but his 'health' is kept a secret to prevent giving an edge to his opponents. However, President Erdoğan has repeatedly fallen asleep during televised speeches and state meetings, indicating that he is not well. Let's take a look at a few of these incidents.

As per a few reports, Erdoğan suffers Epilepsy. He was accidentally locked in his armored car after he got epileptic fit in 2006. He was rushed to the hospital and was treated for nine hours. Secondly, President Erdoğan underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in 2011. He has survived colon cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer, when he was examined after he complained of digestive problems and blood in his stool. Thirdly, he got on-air heart attack, as per reports. However, Turkish authorities have denied it.



Turkish Government says he is in 'Perfect health'

The President's Office has issued an official statement calling these claims false and baseless, insulting the dignity of the presidency. They stated, "our honourable President (Erdoğan) is in full health and is actively serving all his duties as the constitutional head of the Republic of Turkey."

"All the leaders and officials who met the President can confirm that his memory, political understanding and decision-making ability are still as impressive as ever. Those spreading false news on social media are violating the basic norms of journalism and making themselves a laughing stock," the office stated.

However, the ongoing rumours are now becoming concerning as it is harming the image of the President Erdoğan image. More questions are being raised on the political stability of Turkey, and who will succeed after the President. But to put end to these speculations, Turkish government is maintaining that President Erdoğan health is not declining and she is capable to serve all his responsiblities.