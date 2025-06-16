WORLD
The viral claim that Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince” woke up from a 20-year coma is false; the video actually shows rally driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi recovering from an accident.
A viral video has been circulating online claiming that Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, famously known as the "Sleeping Prince," has finally woken up from a coma after 20 years. The video shows a man in a hospital bed being greeted by family members, and it is being shared widely on various social media platforms with captions celebrating the prince’s so-called recovery.
However, this claim is completely false.
Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, who turned 36 on 18 April 2025, is still in a coma. He has been in this condition since 2005 after suffering a serious brain injury in a car accident when he was just a teenager.
What did the viral video claim?
The video claimed that the Saudi Prince had finally opened his eyes and was greeted by his emotional family after being unconscious for nearly two decades. The text in the video said:
“Sleeping Prince of Saudi, who had a hard accident 20 years ago and has been in a coma, has finally regained his life, all thanks to the father who refused to give up on him.”
But this video has nothing to do with the prince. The man seen in the video is not Prince Al-Waleed.
Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia known as the “Sleeping Prince” who has been in a coma since a car accident in 2005 has finally woken up. Iran Nuclear Gaza pic.twitter.commlfnmD— IMJA Lifestyle (imjalifestyle) June 142025
What is the truth?
The video is actually of Saudi billionaire Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi, a well-known rally driver. He was recently injured in a car crash during the Baja Jordan rally along with his co-driver Timo Gottschalk. The crash took place during the second and final stage of the race.
On 12 April, Yazeed Racing, his official team, shared an update saying both men were conscious and taken to hospital for check-ups. It was later confirmed that Al-Rajhi had fractures in two vertebrae, and his co-driver had four spinal fractures.
After some time in recovery, a video was shared showing Al-Rajhi meeting people from his hospital bed. This clip was wrongly linked with the “Sleeping Prince” and shared with misleading captions.
So, what’s the current condition of the prince?
Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal is still in a coma. According to a report by Times of India, doctors had once advised his father to end life support, but he refused. The prince’s father remains hopeful, continuing to care for his son all these years.
Prince Al-Waleed is the great-grandson of King Abdulaziz, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia.
In summary, the viral video claiming that Saudi Arabia’s “Sleeping Prince” has woken up is not true. It features someone else who recently recovered from an accident, and not Prince Al-Waleed.
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio down: Several users face issues, services restored after major outage
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's last photo clicked moments before his death goes viral, he was posing with...
Are Iran and Pakistan friends? Tehran makes BIG claim about India's neighbour amid conflict with Israel
DNA Verified: Did Saudi ‘sleeping' Prince recover after 20 years in coma? Truth behind viral video revealed
Pakistan’s big warning to India over blocking waters, ‘If India does not negotiate, no option but...’
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 to begin with India vs Sri Lanka on Sept 30: Check full schedule
Mumbai Rains: IMD issues Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in...; Red Alert for Raigad; local trains, metro affected
Good news for borrowers as India's largest bank worth Rs 70700000 crore reduces interest rates by...
Over 2500 people auditioned for Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, reveals director RS Prasanna: 'We were not only looking at acting but...'
What is 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' award conferred to PM Modi in Cyprus? Know all about it here
BIG tension for Pakistan amid Israel-Iran war, triggers fuel crises; petrol and diesel now cost Rs...
How may PM Narendra Modi's Cyprus visit change Turkey-Pakistan ties? Will it end China-Pakistan-Turkey axis?
Census 2027 to start with Ladakh, J-K in 2026; know the process, information collected, its use
Mandira Bedi says she is seeking counselling after Air India plane crash: 'There's been this constant...'
Family blessed with baby girl after 56 years, their grand welcome to newborn melts heart, watch
Good news for Indians, after Thailand, Philippines, Maldives, Palau, this country has eased visa rules for travellers to boost tourism, it is...
Meet Arun Srinivas, Meta's new MD and Head for India, he has studied from..., worked in Hindustan Unilever and...
BIG setback for employees of this IT giant, set to begin new round of layoffs in July due to...; not Narayana Murthy’s Infosys, Ratan Tata’s TCS, Google, Meta, it is...
Kuldeep Yadav makes big claim, reveals he is taking Rohit Sharma's place in...
Meet Indian genius who cleared IIT-JEE, got admission in..., left corporate job to crack UPSC exam, became IPS officer with AIR..., is now working as...
India beats bankrupt Pakistan again, maintains nuclear edge over Islamabad with more...
Good news for Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Shubman Gill-led squad in England from...
Israel's 'Iron Dome' can shoot down thousands of missiles at once, how it is different from India's S-400 Triumf?
Vladimir Putin's Russia has this top secret weapon, delivers messages that can't be hacked, plays big role in..., name is...
Khan sir issues first statement after 'ghoonghat controversy', reveals real reason behind his wife's veiled look, says 'It was..'
Shah Rukh Khan and his family have 'secret door' to Gauri Khan's restaurant, his favourite order revealed
Meet Indian genius, who cracked JEE with AIR... later topped NEET UG 2025 exam with 99.99 percentile, he is from...
K-pop star Jackson Wang to star in Hrithik Roshan's Krissh 4? K-pop star breaks his silence
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and his family hiding in bunker amid war with Israel? Report claims...
Weather update: Light rain in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat, check full forecast here
Viral video: After Air India Ahmedabad plane crash, woman's 'empty flight' reel sparks outrage, netizens calls it 'immature act', watch
Amid Israel-Iran war, North Korea's Kim Jong Un takes this big decision, wants to increase supply of...
'Genelia D'Souza had almost married John Abraham': Actress breaks her silence, says 'unko poocho kyun unhone....'
Pakistan supporter Turkey now worried about PM Modi's Cyprus visit, reason is...
Donald Trump rejects Israel's plan to kill Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei, says, 'It's possible we could...'
Apoorva Mukhija accuses Urfi Javed of abusing her off-camera: 'Tumhari aukaat...'
What is ‘Naked Flying’? This budget-friendly travel trend can help save you a lot of money, it's not what you think, know here
Meet man, IIT Bombay grad, who left Rs 10000000 salary job to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1, he is..., currently posted in...
Ahmedabad plane crash: Second black box recovered from Air India crash site, cockpit voice recorder to help identify cause
Amid Israel-Iran war, Benjamin Netanyahu makes big claim, says Tehran wants to kill US President Donald Trump, reason is...
Weather Update: Yellow alert issued in Delhi-NCR; IMD forecasts moderate rainfall in Delhi till...
K-pop star Jackson Wang explores Mumbai streets, follows locals, eats Pani Puri, Vada Pav, learns Kathak
Israel-Iran War: Iran confirms deaths of 3 IRGC officials in Israeli strikes
Another mishap on Kantara Chapter 1 set: Boat carrying Rishab Shetty, 30 crew members capsizes
Sudhanshu Pandey comments on his The Traitors co-contestant Apoorva Mukhija, calls Gen-Z 'lost' generation: 'She needs to..' | Exclusive
Big jackpot for India, may soon find massive crude oil reserve similar to Guyana in..., this discovery will boost...
Viral video: Tourists panic as snake slithers into crowded waters at Kempty falls
'If they win the series...': Michael Clarke picks THIS player as India's 'x-factor' for England Tests
'3-2 in favour of...': Dale Steyn drops bold prediction for India-England Test series
UPI transactions to get faster from today, other rules to change by July
Meet woman, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir who quit high-paying job in Switzerland, later cracked UPSC on third attempt with AIR..., she is...
Donald Trump may take BIG decision, plans to extend US travel ban to 36 more countries; check full list here
Meet son of vegetable seller, who sold mobile covers during day, studied at night, now cracked NEET UG 2025, his AIR is...
Meet Hillang Yajik, 25-year-old fitness model, who scripted history by winning gold at...; she is from...
Meet woman who studied in US, UK, now a director at Rs 2000 crore company, is very close to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, she is...
Govt takes BIG step amid Israel-Iran conflict, says this on Indian students stranded in Iran
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, second hospitalisation this month
Sitaare Zameen Par FIRST review out: Aamir Khan-starrer is 'must-watch for everyone', film 'haste-haste zaroori message de jaati hai'
Housefull 5 box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan's film scores Rs 26 crore in second weekend, races for Rs 250 crore worldwide
July 23 is important day for Narayana Murthy as Infosys set to announce...
Ignored India star sends strong message to BCCI selectors with century in intra-squad match ahead of England Tests
Israel-Iran War: US President Donald Trump halted Israel's plan to kill Iran's supreme leader Khamenei, says report
UK tourist praises Delhi metro in viral video, compares it to London Underground
'Was offered an easier path, he said...': Virat Kohli goes down memory lane as he shares heartfelt post on Father's Day
Aamir Khan makes big statement on love-jihad, reacts to trolls, criticism: 'My sisters and daughters are married to Hindus, will you...'
Viral Video: US President Donald Trump seen taking a nap during military parade, netizens say, 'All the money...', WATCH
Dassault CEO makes BIG statement on Pakistan's claims of downing Indian Rafale jets, says, 'What Pakistanis are saying is...'
US President Donald Trump offers to end Israel-Iran conflict: 'Just like India-Pakistan...'
Ratan Tata's TCS earns Rs 22215 crore in just 5 days despite...; mcap reaches Rs...
King cobras spotted near Mount Everest, here's why it is concerning
IND vs ENG: THIS India legend to oversee team's preparations in England until head coach Gautam Gambhir rejoins squad
Viral Video: Gurugram man recklessly drives speeding Lamborghini worth Rs 6 crore, netizens say 'Playing Fast & Furious on Indian roads'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat government to observe 1-day state mourning tomorrow for former CM Vijay Rupani
Gautam Adani's billions at risk as Iran-Israel war escalates? Group CFO said this
South African legend AB de Villiers reveals Virat Kohli didn't speak to him for months due to THIS reason
UIDAI extends deadline! Aadhaar holders can now update documents free till...
Delhi-NCR news: After Delhi, Greater Noida to raze over 20 illegal colonies in demolition drive
India's U-19 World Cup hero shines in America, slams half-century for Shah Rukh Khan's team in Major League Cricket
Khan Sir's BIG statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'Bansuri bajane wale Krishna kabhi...'
Meet son of utensil cleaner, who worked in factory, now cracked NEET 2025 to become a doctor, he is from...
IND vs ENG: Which Test matches will Jasprit Bumrah play on England tour? Captain Shubman Gill gives BIG update
Days after Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India Express flight delayed at last minute due to THIS reason
TGIKS 3: Salman Khan jokes about divorce, alimony, says 'aadhe paise lekar...'; WATCH viral video
Turkey issues big statement on alleged role in Air India Dreamliner crash: 'Seems to be aimed at...'
Kushal Tandon confirms breakup with Shivangi Joshi, later deletes post: 'It's been 5 months, so..'
After Test retirement, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to return to action with THIS crucial series; Check schedule
SHOCKING: 10-year-old falls off 30 feet after zipline breaks mid-air in Manali, video surfaces
Tech millionaire who wants to live forever spends Rs 172200000 daily on...; takes 40 pills, wakes up at...
Pune bridge on Indrayani river collapsed, 4 dead, rescue operations underway
NEET UG 2025: Pune teen who bagged 99.99 percentile in medical exam shares tips to prepare for Physics: 'You don't need to...'
TNPL 2025: R Ashwin in disbelief as hilarious fielding error leads to three overthrow runs, video goes viral
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par postponed? Film stuck at CBFC, superstar refuses to cut two scenes due to...
This Indian desert school is uniquely built using traditional design to beat the heat, It is located in...
Gujarat officials carry out demolition drive at religious site, left shocked to find...
Iran-Israel War: Iran's missile strikes kill 10 in Israel amid US President Donald Trump's warning to Tehran
Bad news for India's largest private bank as it loses Rs 47075 crore due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Anushka Sharma shares daughter Vamika’s heartfelt Father’s Day wish to daddy Virat Kohli: 'I play make up with...'
'Prioritised IPL over national team': Australian legend slams Pat Cummins and Co. after WTC final loss to South Africa
Meet man, who was expelled from school, scored 57% in 10th class, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, he is..., secured AIR...
'Waiting with lots of..': Shikhar Dhawan shares Father's Day post for himself on behalf of his son Zoraver