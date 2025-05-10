These accusations were quickly debunked. However, the confusion deepened when a press release began circulating, claiming Imran Khan had died while in judicial custody.

Social media platforms were flooded this week with false claims that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had been killed or attacked at home. A video showing Khan bloodied and being carried away by guards went viral on WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter). However, these claims are false.

The footage being shared is from 2013, when Imran Khan was injured after falling from a forklift at an election rally in Lahore. As reported by The Times of India back then, Khan fell about 15 feet while being lifted onto a stage and hit his head.

Despite being more than a decade old, the video resurfaced and was shared widely, especially on WhatsApp, misleading many into believing the incident had just happened.

Some posts went even further, falsely accusing Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, of being behind Khan’s supposed death.

May 10, 2025

These accusations were quickly debunked. However, the confusion deepened when a press release began circulating, claiming Imran Khan had died while in judicial custody.