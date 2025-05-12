Social media users claimed Macron was hiding a pouch of cocaine during the journey.

A video showing French President Emmanuel Macron on a train with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has gone viral, sparking controversy. Social media users claimed Macron was hiding a pouch of cocaine during the journey.

The three European leaders were travelling to Kyiv from Poland last Friday to show their support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia. While they were seated around a table in the train, a video showed Macron seemingly sweeping a small white object off the table into his hand. Merz was also seen swiping something from the table. Some viewers online claimed the object looked like a packet of drugs and accused the leaders of hiding cocaine. They also speculated Merz was holding a straw or spoon-like object used for drug use.

However, France quickly denied the rumours. The Elysee Palace said that Macron was simply picking up a used tissue, and that Merz was holding a stirrer for his drink. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the French government said, “When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs.” It added that such fake news is being spread by enemies of France and urged the public to stay alert.

French media outlet Libération also dismissed the claims, calling them “conspiracy theories” and confirming that there was no evidence of drug use.

Reports suggest the rumour may have started after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted on Telegram. She referred to the three leaders as “a Frenchman, an Englishman, and a German,” and accused them of using cocaine and forgetting to hide the evidence before media arrived. She also criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him “an unstable cocaine addict.”