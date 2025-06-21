Israel and Iran entered their ninth consecutive day of war on Saturday, i.e., June 21. Earlier today, Iran struck Tel Aviv with missiles, causing some buildings to catch fire.

Israel and Iran entered their ninth consecutive day of war on Saturday, i.e., June 21. Earlier today, Iran struck Tel Aviv with missiles, causing some buildings to catch fire. In retaliation, Israel attacked Iranian cities including Khorramabad, Qom and Isfahan, claiming five lives. Tel Aviv struck the nuclear research site based in Isfahan.

A key meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in Turkey's Istanbul, earlier today, where the issue of current middle-east crisis was raised. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a "terrorist nation". Iran, on the other hand, reiterated that it will not halt uranium enrichment and asserted that "unless Israel stops bombing, there will be no talks with the United States."

Meanwhile, there emerges a major claim regarding Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. According to media reports, the Iranian Supreme Leader has nominated three predecessors amid continuing threats from Israel. The selected names have been sent to the Expert Council of Iran which will further approve the same. Israeli strikes have so far killed 10 military officers and nuclear scientists of Iran.

It is, therefore, believed that Khamenei has chosen his predecessors following the continued military strikes by the Jewish state.

Trump's meeting with National Security Committee

Alongside the OIC meeting in Turkey, another key meeting will be held in Washington DC, US, where President Donald Trump will decide whether or not to involve in the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. Both the meetings will affect the escalations between the two nations.