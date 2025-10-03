DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

Amid the ongoing tariff tensions between India and the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed a "triple attack" at his US counterpart, Donald Trump. On one hand, Putin called out Trump's "double standards"; on the other, he teased the US President by calling India...

Amid the ongoing tariff tensions between India and the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed a "triple attack" at his US counterpart, Donald Trump. On one hand, Putin called out Trump's "double standards"; on the other, he teased the US President by calling India "self-respecting".

Moreover, Putin also mentioned opening the Russian market to India amid Trump's steep tariffs against New Delhi. Addressing an event in Southern Russia, Putin busted Trump's "double standards" before the world. Trump announced a heavy 50 percent tariff against India for doing business with Russia. Irony is that Washington itself purchases uranium from Moscow. Despite Trump's big claims about stopping the Ukraine war, the US import of Russian goods is constantly increasing.

What Putin said

Russian President Putin himself revealed that the United States is in second position in terms of purchasing uranium from Moscow, adding that Russia's uranium accounts for 25 percent of the total sale of the uranium in the US markets. The Russian premier also expressed hope that in the year 2025, Moscow will earn around USD 120 crores (around Rs 10,500 crores) by selling uranium to the US.

Putin's statement came as a heavy jolt to Trump's tariff announcement against India. On one hand, the US President accused India of fueling the Ukrainian war by purchasing oil from Russia; on the other, the US itself continues to buy uranium from Moscow. Going by Trump's claims, isn't the US "fueling the Ukrainian war" by purchasing uranium from Russia?