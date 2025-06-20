As Israel and Iran entered their eighth consecutive day of hostilities, Tehran struck at an industrial area nestled in southern Israel. However, a major damage was caused to Israel's Haifa Port, considered significant for the economy of the country.

As Israel and Iran entered their eighth consecutive day of hostilities, Tehran struck at an industrial area nestled in southern Israel. However, a major damage was caused to Israel's Haifa Port, considered significant for the economy of the country. US President Donald Trump, on the other hand, hinted at "postponing" strikes on Iran, with the White House stating that the president will decide in next two weeks whether to attack Tehran or not.

With the ongoing strikes, there arises a question if Israel and US underestimated Iran's power. Looking at Iran's hypersonic missiles, even Israel must be realising the same. In the beginning of the war, Tel Aviv was leading with major strikes on Tehran. However, Tehran is constantly striking on Israel, causing widespread damage. Earlier today, Tehran once again launched major attacks at big cities of Israel including Tel Avia, Haifa among others.

Ballistic and hypersonic missiles of Iran have caused a severe damage in Israel. As many as 24 people have been killed, 271 injured and over 8,000 have been displaced in Israel. So far, more than 30,000 citizens of Israel have applied claims for their losses. Iran has struck the Jewish state with 475 missiles and 1,000 drones.

Interestingly, IRGC Commander Mohsen Rezaee has claimed that Iran has demonstrated merely 30 per cent of its military power till now. In simple words, Israel has been shown only the "trailer" of its destruction.