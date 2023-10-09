DNA TV Show: How Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza

Know here how Palestinian militant group, Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel.

Ashkelon is an Israeli city which is the direct target of Hamas attacks and there have been continuous rocket attacks here for the last three days. People lost their sleep due to the Air Raid Siren in Jerusalem. Before people took shelter in safe places.

Hamas fighters started firing rockets at several cities in Southern and Central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Israel Defense Forces said that twenty-two hundred rockets were fired simultaneously. Whereas Hamas said that it fired at least five thousand rockets.

While Hamas was raining missiles and rockets on Israeli cities, a crowd of armed fighters of Hamas broke into the Gaza Strip by breaking the fencing on the Israeli border. Hamas fighters broke the entire border fence with bulldozers. There are reports that Hamas fighters simultaneously attacked more than twenty different locations on the border of Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Hamas fighters entered Israel and attacked the Israeli army deployed on the border. Hamas fighters entered Israel and started carrying out massacres. Even common citizens were not spared. You can imagine from these pictures how fiercely the Hamas fighters attacked a musical event going on in a border town in southern Israel. Where vehicles destroyed by the attacks can be seen.

More than four thousand people participated in this musical event, including hundreds of foreigners. Hamas terrorists surrounded them and attacked them. And bullets were fired indiscriminately, till now it has been confirmed that more than 260 dead bodies have been found here.

According to Israel's local time, about four hours after Hamas's first attack, Israel launched its first counterattack at 10:30 in the morning. Israeli fighter jets started bombing Hamas positions in Gaza. This video is from Gaza City. Where Israel bombed and demolished a high-rise building.

After this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced in his first public statement - that Israel is at war. And after this, the Israeli army started retaliating against Hamas with full force. Which continues even today for the third day.