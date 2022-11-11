DNA Special: Why Jinping has told Chinese military to be war-ready and how it concerns America more than India?

Chinese President Xi Jinping - File Photo

On one hand, the entire world continues to feel the ripples of the Russia-Ukraine war and countries are appealing for peace, Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the other hand, has asked his country’s military to remain war-ready.

Jinping has said that China's national security is facing increased instability and ordered the PLA to devote all its energies to enhancing capability and maintaining combat readiness to fight and win wars as he took charge of the military for a record third five-year term.

In his first address to the two million-strong military -- the largest in the world -- as he kicked off his third term as head of the CMC, Xi said the world is undergoing more profound changes unseen in a century and stressed that China's national security is facing increased instability and uncertainty, and its military tasks remain arduous.

Though President Xi did not name any specific country, it came amidst the growing global concern over China's aggressive military manoeuvring in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific region. The armies of China and India are also engaged in a prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh. China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.

China is upset with Taiwan over US Lower House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit and had also conducted a massive military drill recently while besieging Taiwan.

Notably, a day after Jinping’s address, India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh, while attending the military commanders’ conference, instructed the Indian Army to always be on alert to effectively respond to any untoward situation.

No sooner had Jinping instructed the PLA to be war-ready that the Chinese miliatry started showcasing its weaponry. China unveiled its new anti-ship hypersonic missile and long-range strategic bomber at the airshow in Zhuhai.

This hypersonic missile is said to be the Chinese version of Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic missile. According to reports, it can travel at a speed 12 times that of sound.

It is an anti-ship missile specifically designed to destroy aircraft carriers and can be launched from warships as well as H-6 bombers.

At present, America doesn’t have any such air defence system that can deal with Chinese hypersonic missile. So, if China targets any US aircraft carrier with this missile, then it will be difficult for it to escape.

The recent moves by China are a matter of concern for the United States, given the fact that it operated the maximum number of aircraft carriers -- 11 - which are stationed in different parts of the country.