DNA Special: Pakistani leaders' international humiliation as it continues its fake propaganda against India

Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who was a part of this delegation, reached a coffee shop in London where she was heckled by overseas Pakistanis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 05:57 AM IST

Pakistani minister Marriyum Aurangzeb at a coffee shop in London

Pakistan doesn’t miss a single opportunity to spread its fake propaganda against India and showcase its “double standards” on the issue of terrorism. While India uses a global platform to spread message of peace and unity, Pakistan exploits the same to spread lies and boast about its nuclear weapons. 

Hence, today at DNA, we will tell you about how Pakistani ministers are not only humiliated globally but by their own people as well. 

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is in London to meet his brother and Pakistan Muslim League-N president Nawaz Sharif. It is said that the former takes every decision only after consulting with Nawaz and that is why the PM’s delegation accompanied him too. 

Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who was a part of this delegation, reached a coffee shop in London where she was heckled by overseas Pakistanis. 

Several videos of the incident went viral on social media, which showed certain individuals, believed to be Pakistani nationals, chanting 'chorni, chorni' as she entered a cafe in London. Some even followed the minister to the streets shouting 'chorni, chorni (thief, thief)' and slamming her for 'looting public money to enjoy in London'.

In one of the videos, Marriyum was also seen explaining to the girl who raised slogans. She also kept telling people while protesting was right, the way it was being done was wrong as it will bring disgrace to Pakistan in front of the whole world. Finally, Marriyum Aurangzeb had to get out of there. 

But people did not let her go and followed her on her way out of the coffee shop, raising slogans. The people alleged that while Pakistan was reeling under the aftermath of floods, people there were in need of food and help, Pakistani PM and Marriyum were taking as tour of London. 

Later, Marriyum and her fellow ministers blamed former PM Imran Khan behind this entire controversy and uproar. Marriyum said that Imran Khan had divided Pakistani society and whatever happened in London was a result of his “hate politics”.

Notably, this is not the first time that a Pakistani leader has been insulted abroad. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also faced public’s wrath during his official visit to Saudi Arabia in April this year. During his visit, Sharif went to Medina's Masjid-e-Nabwi where local Pakistanis started raising slogans of ‘chor, chor’ against him. 

Later, Shahbaz Sharif also blamed Imran Khan and his party for the public humiliation faced by him. 

Similarly, Ehsan Choudhary, the Planning Minister of Pakistan, was also humiliated by the public during his Punjab visit. 

