DNA Special: How US report alleging human rights issues in India conveniently forgets issues at home

Isn't the "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan treason or do you think it is the Freedom of Expression? You could think it is rebellious but for America, it is the Freedom of Expression and now it wants there shouldn't be any action on anti-India forces in our country as well. India has several significant human rights issues, including unlawful and arbitrary killings, restrictions on freedom of expression and the press, corruption and tolerance of violations of religious freedom, a US report said on Tuesday.

In its ‘2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices’ to the US Congress, the US Department of State has reviewed the current human rights situation all over the world and has also expressed concerns over India. The United States feels that freedom of expression in India has been limited, freedom of the press has been banned and fundamental rights of citizens have been curtailed, which has a bearing on India's democracy.

The United States has mentioned the human right's situation of 194 countries, however, ironically it has nowhere mentioned itself in the report.

While there has been a historic decline in people's faith in democracy, racial discrimination is constantly increasing, a former soldier has to prove his patriotism by showing his injuries and there is a sense of insecurity among black citizens. Nevertheless, the United States does not mention itself anywhere in this report on human rights. And gives a lot of sermons to India.

First of all, you understand what the US has said about India in this report?

You will find the answer to this question in this report. It mentions a case of Prashant Bhushan preaching the freedom of expression in which the Supreme Court had convicted him of contempt of court. But the report says that the Supreme Court's decision was against freedom of expression.

That is, the US Senators and officials who prepared this report consider themselves above the Supreme Court of our country. And the Supreme Court of India is working against freedom of expression.

We feel that such a thought of the United States is a major attack on the judicial system of our country and this report has tried to defame the entire system.

You may also recall that there were large-scale demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act passed by Parliament in 2019 and the early months of 2020. In the meantime, a girl named Amulya Leona, at a Bengaluru rally, raised slogans in favour of Pakistan. The police then registered a sedition case against her. She was granted bail during the hearing of the case in the court.

However, as per the US report, the police action and sedition sections in the case were against the freedom of expression. Now, you decide whether it is not treason to say Pakistan zindabad in India because this report says so.

We believe that such remarks by the United States on freedom of expression expose it because when the United States supports such incidents, it forgets that when some people entered the Capitol Hill against the outcome of the presidential election on January 6, 2021. Wasn't Freedom of Expression violated then when protestors were fired upon?

Not only that, but Twitter had also suspended the accounts of several big leaders, including former President Donald Trump. The question is why the United States did not remember the freedom of expression, and why did the United States not mention it in its report?

The fact is that the United States never writes anything about the alarming human rights situation in our country. He just preaches to India and other countries because it also suits his foreign policy.