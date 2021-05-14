DNA Special: How 'Iron Dome' is protecting Israel from Hamas' rockets

The situation in Israel is of war at present. Today, Israel carried out a rocket attack on a Hamas hideout in the Gaza Strip, killing 11 terrorists. There is Israel on one side and Hamas on the other, a terrorist organization of Palestinians. There has been a fierce struggle between these two sides since May 7. But more than this struggle in the world, Israel's air defence system, the Iron Dome is being discussed.

More than 1,000 rockets have been fired in the last 40 hours on the three major cities of Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas. However, Israel destroyed most of these rockets in the air before they reached the targets and it was possible because of this Iron Dome. You can say that this is an array of anti-Missile System, which has thwarted even the most dangerous attacks of the enemy.

Imagine Hamas is firing deadly rockets on the cities of Israel, but Israel has turned these rockets into minor firecracker with its defence systems. In ancient times, when wars were fought, the kings used a similar array of techniques to protect their kingdom from the attack of the enemy. The only difference is that earlier arrays were made based on the size and capability of the soldiers and now all this happens on the strength of technology.

Israel is also protecting itself from Hamas rocket attacks. The special thing is that the success rate of this Anti Missile System is 90 per cent. That is, it prevents 90 per cent of attacks. Because of this, Israel is able to save its people.

Israel currently has installed these Iron Domes in 13 places and most of them are in cities that are bordering the Gaza Strip. Fighters of Hamas have control in some areas of the Gaza Strip. Today, we have prepared a video analysis to explain the specifics of this defence shield. After viewing it, you will be able to understand how Israel managed to stop the destruction of 1,000 rockets in their country.