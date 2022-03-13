DNA Explainer: Putin's ‘roid rage’ making Russia invade Ukraine? Know all about the bold western claims

As per latest media reports in western countries that cite intelligence sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from a brain condition caused by dementia, Parkinson`s disease or `roid rage` which is the result of steroid treatment for cancer.

The reports cite sources close to the Kremlin as well as senior persons in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance – which has Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US as members. As per the sources, the brain disorder could give a “physiological explanation” for the aggression showed by Russian President in the move to invade Ukraine, a decision condemned by countries globally.

A growing list of intelligence reports are claiming that Putin has been suffering from “increasingly erratic behaviour” as well as showing physical signs like “a bloated appearance in recent footage”. The Russian president is also reportedly insisting on keeping visitors at an “absurd distance”.

A security source was quoted by a leading US daily as saying that the intelligence community has a “rich picture” of “Putin`s psyche”. He added that “There has been an identifiable change in his decision-making over the past five years or so. Those around him see a marked change in the cogency and clarity of what he says and how he perceives the world around him.”

What is ‘roid rage’?

The term ‘roid rage’ is defined as an outburst of anger, aggression or violence which is attributed the use of anabolic steroids. The term originated back in the mid-1980s following researchers trying to find a pattern in a series of high-profile crimes of violence done by bodybuilders.

The research on ‘roid rage’ is not certain about the condition’s link to steroid usage. While steroid abuse can bring about bodily effects like liver damage or high cholesterol, research is unconclusive on its link to uncontrollable psychotic episode called ‘roid rage’.

(With inputs from IANS)