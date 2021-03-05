DNA Explainer: The significance of over 2000-years-old ceremonial chariot unearthed in Pompeii

Archaeologists working at Pompeii have recently discovered a large ceremonial chariot and they are very elated with the new find. The special features of this chariot are its four wheels, it's iron components, bronze and tin decorations, mineralised wood remains, and imprints of organic materials.

According to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, this new discovery will help understand the ancient world and it represents a unique find which has no parallel in Italy.

The four-wheeled carriage was found near a stable where three horses were uncovered back in 2018.

Experts believe it was likely used in festivities and parades, with the find described as 'exceptional' and 'in an excellent state of preservation'.

"This is an exceptional discovery, not only because it adds an additional element to the history of this dwelling and the story of the last moments in the lives of those who lived in it, as well as more generally to our understanding of the ancient world, but above all, because it represents a unique find – which has no parallel in Italy thus far - in an excellent state of preservation," the Archaeological Park of Pompeii said in a statement.

What the excavation reveals

The chariot was discovered during an excavation on January 7, when it emerged from the volcanic material. The volcanic eruption buried the city in a thick layer of ash, preserving many of its residents and buildings.

The chariot was found in a double-level portico connected to stables at an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, north of the walls of the ancient city.

The ceremonial chariot is described as having 'iron components, beautiful bronze and tin decorations' as well as ropes and floral decoration discovered 'almost intact'.

Archaeologists in Italy are of the opinion that the chariot was used as a transport vehicle by Roman elites during various ceremonies and that it was not a chariot used for agricultural products or the activities of daily life.

History of Pompeii

Pompeii was a Roman town in Southern Italy's Campania region situated along the Bay of Naples.

Over 2,000 years ago, in AD79 Pompeii was buried by volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Historical data puts the figure of deaths in Pompeii to over 16,000.

The volcanic eruption also destroyed the neighbouring town of Herculaneum.

Even after so many years after the tragedy, the town is well-preserved.

This has given archaeologists vast materials to study daily Roman life as it was centuries ago.

Pompeii was a resort town located eight kilometres from the volcano.

It was frequented by Rome's elite citizens and consisted of villas, cafes, marketplaces and a 20,000-seat arena.

Other discoveries at Pompeii

As per the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, research into Pompeii and Herculaneum so far has revised scientists' understanding of the town, the disaster and the sequence of events.

Earlier, researchers unearthed a thermopolium, Latin for hot drinks counter, in Pompeii. The snack food counter was found complete with an image of a Nereid riding a sea-horse, decorative still-life frescoes, food residues, animal bones and victims who died during the volcanic eruption of 79 CE.

In November 2020, the Italian Culture Ministry announced the discovery of well-preserved remains of two men, who perished during the volcanic eruption.

Archaeologists preserved their teeth and bones, and the void left by their decomposed soft tissues has been filled by plaster using a well-perfected casting method by which it is possible to see the outline of their bodies.