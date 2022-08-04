Search icon
DNA Explainer: Know India's 'One China policy' stand amid conflict with Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi visit

In the midst of the tensions between China and Taiwan over Pelosi’s visit, here is all you need to know about India’s ‘One China’ policy stand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan

Tensions flared up between Taiwan and China this week, when United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will be visiting the island nation to “show her support” for the country, with China feeling threatened by the move.

After Pelosi’s visit, China accused the United States of backtracking on the ‘One China’ policy, and launched some military maneuvers in a show of strength and intimidation, launching army jets into Taiwan's air space, and securing the borders.

Now, Beijing has asked India to stick to the One China policy, instead of “following the footsteps of the United States” by increasing friendly relations with Taiwan, which recognizes itself as a self-owned island nation, rather than a part of China.

What is the ‘One China’ stand of India?

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi issued a statement for India, which said, “India is one of the first countries to recognize that there is only one China. The Chinese side is willing to push forward the development of our relations on the basis of the ‘One-China’ principle.”

According to the ‘One China’ policy of Beijing, the authorities of the country recognize that there is only one Chinese government. Under this, the Chinese government states that Taiwan is a part of the country, and set to be reunited with the mainland soon.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has declared itself to be a self-ruled nation, which does not recognize the government of China as its own. The One China policy does not recognise the existence of Taiwan (or the Republic of China), which lost to the communists after the civil war.

Beijing said that India was one of the first countries with recognized the One China policy, meaning that it will only be maintaining diplomatic relations with the Chinese government, and cannot extend its support to conflicted regions like Taiwan.

India has been adhering to the One China policy since 1949, like most nations in the world. Though India has an India-Taipei association in the island nation, there have been no formal relations between Taiwan and India yet.

Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

When US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan, the Chinese government was left angered over the US’s violation of the One China policy, which can hamper its attempt at making the island nation a part of its mainland once again.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to visit Taiwan with a simple mission – to extend the support of her country to the self-ruled nation, which shares its sea border with China. Pelosi said that her visit comes at a time when "the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy."

