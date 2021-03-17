DNA Explainer: Facebook to buy news, how 'Paid-News' will pave new ways for online journalism

News Corp entered into a three-year contract in Australia with Facebook a month after clinching a global deal with Google.

With tech giant Facebook Inc agreeing to pay Rupert Murdoch's News Corp Australia for journalism from its local mastheads, what does this disputed law mean in the long run? Before understanding the underlying meaning of this agreement first, let us understand what the agreement says.

The deal between Facebook Inc and News Corp Australia was secured weeks after Australia passed a controversial News Media Bargaining Code law aimed at making tech platforms pay for news content. This is the first time such a law has been passed anywhere in the world.

News Corp entered into a three-year contract in Australia with Facebook a month after clinching a global deal with Google. However, it is yet to be known as to how much was paid for entering into a three-year contract. The deal covers all of News Corp Australia's content.

Rupert Murdoch's media empire began with his Australian newspapers. It controls about 70% of newspaper circulation in Australia with - The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, and The Herald Sun. It also owns news.com.au, Fox News, Sky News Australia

News Corp already has a different deal with Facebook for its US media titles, under which the platform pays for stories to include in its Facebook News tab.

Background of the issue

In the past decade, with the advent of tech giants like Facebook and Google, media companies lost heavily on advertisements, as most of the revenue went to these tech giants. The same applied to Australian media outlets.

Tech giants argued that they just help people find news content and once a user reads that content - he/she is directed to the original news sites of the originator of the content. The other side argued that carrying news content also drives viewers - and advertising money to the tech giants.

News Corp spearheaded a campaign in Australia to get politicians to make the tech firms pay for news content from its sites. This led to the Australian government drawing up legislation to enshrine fairer contract negotiations between media and tech companies.

This legislation forced tech firms to strike their own commercial deals with media outlets, such as this one between Facebook and News Corp.

Impact of the deal

The deal between Facebook and News Corps was always going to be big as this media company owns a huge chunk of the media market in Australia. What more, the impact is going to be even bigger.

The question is that if this becomes the new norm, then what happens to smaller media outlets and local newspapers, and how they fare in such deals?

With the advent of tech giants, it has been the smaller media houses that have suffered the most due to loss in advertising revenues.

Another important aspect of this deal is that it is yet to be known as to how Facebook will react to forced arbitration if it's unable to reach a deal with a given news company.

Australian government supported this legislation saying it would bring a balance of power between the tech giants and the media.

However, the most important factor that remains to be seen is that will a small local news outlet be able to confidently negotiate with Facebook and get paid for news content just as News Corps was able to do?