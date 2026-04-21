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Diplomatic setback for Pakistan as Iran cold-shoulders US talks in Islamabad

In a final attempt to frame the deadlock as a virtuous struggle, Tarar's post concluded, stating, "Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks, and these efforts continue."As the deadline nears, Islamabad's "sincere efforts" look l

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Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 10:52 PM IST

Diplomatic setback for Pakistan as Iran cold-shoulders US talks in Islamabad
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With the clock ticking toward a potential resumption of hostilities in West Asia, Pakistan finds itself in an increasingly desperate diplomatic corner. Despite Islamabad's attempts to position itself as a central mediator, Iran has yet to confirm its attendance for the high-stakes peace talks with the United States, leaving Pakistani officials visibly anxious. The urgency has taken on a frantic tone as the ceasefire deadline looms. Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister, Attaullah Tarar, took to X to reveal the lack of progress, stating, "Formal response from the Iranian side about confirmation of delegation to attend Islamabad Peace Talks is still awaited."The situation is further complicated by a glaring lack of coordination regarding when the ceasefire might actually end.

While Tarar, in his post, emphasised that the ceasefire expires at 4:50 am Pakistan time on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump provided a different timeline, stating the ceasefire would end on "Wednesday evening Washington time".This discrepancy highlights the chaotic nature of the negotiations, with Pakistan struggling to maintain a cohesive narrative between two global adversaries.Tarar's public admissions paint a picture of a government struggling for relevance as its primary guest remains silent. Admitting to a state of diplomatic limbo, Tarar noted that Pakistan remains in "constant touch with Iranians", yet the silence from Tehran suggests that Islamabad's influence may be significantly lower than the government claims."Decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of the two two-week ceasefire is critical," Tarar added, underscoring the looming threat of failure for the Pakistani-hosted summit.

In a final attempt to frame the deadlock as a virtuous struggle, Tarar's post concluded, stating, "Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks, and these efforts continue."As the deadline nears, Islamabad's "sincere efforts" look less like seasoned diplomacy and more like a desperate bid.

Meanwhile, signals from Tehran suggest reluctance to engage under current conditions. According to CNN, Iranian lawmaker Ahmad Naderi stated that no Iranian negotiating team has travelled to Pakistan and ruled out immediate talks.He said Iran "will not negotiate until the issue of the naval blockade is resolved", referring to the US blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz, and dismissed reports of an Iranian delegation being present in Pakistan as "a complete lie", as reported by CNN. The uncertainty surrounding Iran's participation has raised questions over the viability of the proposed talks in Islamabad, which are seen as a key opportunity to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.

Developments in Washington indicate ongoing internal deliberations on the matter. According to sources cited by CNN, it remains unclear when US Vice President JD Vance will depart for Pakistan, if at all. A White House official told CNN that "additional policy meetings are taking place at the White House in which the Vice President will participate", suggesting that discussions on the next steps are still underway.CNN sources further indicated that senior US officials are continuing consultations to determine the course of action ahead of the ceasefire deadline, with Vance expected to be part of those discussions.

The proposed talks in Islamabad are being closely watched amid heightened tensions and fragile diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran. With no confirmation yet from Tehran and time running out on the ceasefire, the prospects for a breakthrough remain uncertain.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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