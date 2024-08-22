Red passport of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina revoked by Bangladesh authorities, know what it means

This decision, announced by the Home Department of Bangladesh, also includes the revocation of the diplomatic passport belonging to former PM Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh's interim government has revoked all diplomatic passports issued to Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Sheikh Hasina era. The move comes as Sheikh Hasina faces serious legal crimes in the country during the recent anti-quota protests in the country.

A red passport or Diplomatic passport is a type of passport that is meant exclusively for diplomats working in embassies and consuls. The red passport booklet has 28 pages. The red cover of the passport signifies diplomatic status and gives the holder certain privileges when traveling abroad.

Diplomatic passports, which grant holders various privileges, including visa-free travel to certain countries, were previously issued to MPs during Sheikh Hasina's tenure as Prime Minister.