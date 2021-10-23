Did you know Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had a cameo in ‘Star Trek Beyond’?

Amazon founder and the richest person in the world, Jeff Bezos is also a big-time science buff and Sci-Fi holds a special place in his heart. He is also a huge 'Star Trek' fan since childhood. so much so that he has told interviewers that Amazon’s Alexa AI assistant was inspired by the patient, know-it-all computer on the Starship Enterprise.

His love for space is also evident when he founded the aerospace company, Blue Origin.

But did you know that Bezos has actually starred in a 'Star Trek' movie? Yes, you read that right. Bezos played the role of an alien Starfleet official in the 2016 'Star Trek Beyond'. Though it was a blink-and-miss role, and you have to really freeze the frame to catch a glimpse of the Amazon boss.

How did Jeff Bezos land the role?

“For years, I have been begging Paramount, which is owned by Viacom, to let me be in a ‘Star Trek’ movie. I was very persistent, and you can imagine the poor director who got the call, you know, ‘You have to let Bezos be in your “Star Trek” movie,'” Bezos had once said as mentioned in the Geekwire..“I said, ‘Look, I’ll put any amount of makeup on. I’ll be invisible, nobody will know it’s me. But I want a speaking part, and I want it to be in a scene that is central to the storyline so that I cannot end up on the cutting-room floor,'” Bezos recalled. “Those were my requirements, and they honoured those requirements.”

In fact, Bezos had just a line in the movie and that was "Speak normally". Bezos’ screen time amounts to just about eight seconds.

Starring in a 'Star Trek' franchise was forever on Bezos' bucket list and it was a self-confessed dream come true for the geek.