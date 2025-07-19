Did world's richest person Elon Musk change his phone number after feud with Donald Trump? Top official says...

US billionaire and the world's richest person Elon Musk changed his phone number after an ugly fallout with President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson has said. Read on to know more on this.

US billionaire and the world's richest person Elon Musk changed his phone number after an ugly fallout with President Donald Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson has said. In an interaction with The New York Post, Johnson said he found out about the change after he tried to text Musk following the public drama. "I sent him a long text message, and then his phone number changed...after the blow-up," he told the publication. "(Later I) realised I was sending it out into the ether somewhere and he never read it, so I look forward to meeting with him in person," he added. "We got to make that right."

Johnson hopeful of truce

In the same interaction, House Speaker Johnson said he and other officials were able to communicate with Musk via a third party when necessary. He also expressed hope that the billionaire and the president could mend ties. "Frankly, I think the president was of that mind as well, but there's some tension there," he said, adding the feud between the two was caused by a "multitude of factors."

The Musk-Trump feud

Musk and Trump, once close allies, were engaged in a public feud over the so-called Big Beautiful Bill, which the US president signed earlier this month. The bill cuts taxes for wealthy Americans while curbing access to healthcare and food aid programmes for millions of people. Amid the tensions, Musk and Trump put several social media posts to hit out at each other. Now, Johnson has said he is trying to be a "peacemaker in all of it." He stated: "I have great respect for what he's (Musk) done, and I just want him to fully understand what we're doing and remind him of the strategy. This is a long-term play."