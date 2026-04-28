Did White House dinner assassin not attack Kash Patel because FBI Director is Hindu? Startling revelations here

There have been several theories and operational strategies behind the assailant's manifesto, of the assailant being probed by the authorities. In one of them, it is being claimed that Allen spared Kash Patel due to his religion. Details here

In the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting incident, a major revelation about the suspected gunman, Cole Tomas Allen's intentions, has come to the forefront. Although Allen's manifesto is not publicly available, it reported that he was targeting Trump admin officials, except for FBI director Kash Patel.

White House dinner shooting: Did the assassin spare Kash Patel because he is Hindu?

According to the New York Post, there have been several theories and operational strategies behind the assailant's manifesto, of the assailant being probed by the authorities. In one of them, it is being claimed that Allen spared Kash Patel due to his religion. "[Allen] was pretty anti-Christian and Kash is Hindu," a source told The Post.

Another possible reason why Patel was specifically excluded from Kash is that he purportedly wanted to avoid targeting law enforcement while focusing squarely on Trump, against whom he ranted in the manifesto.

The manifesto outlined a politically motivated plan to target top admin officials; however, a source told The Post, ' Anything would really just be speculation, but he took the time to go through why he wasn't targeting all of the law-enforcement agencies, so I think it's probably related to that." Another source said that Allen "specifically said he didn't want to target law enforcement," hence Patel was exempted from his list.

White House dinner shooter: What did his manifesto say?

A 31-year-old California-resident Cole Tomas Allen has been identified as the gunman who opened fire at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, 2026. He was carrying a a shotgun and a handgun, which the Los Angeles Times reports was purchased legally in California. Reportedly, he has been planning the attack week aheadm and has purported manifesto which outlined his “rules of engagement” and designates Trump administration officials as targets. The manifesto included other rules of engagement where the gunman says he doesn’t intend to target Secret Service, security officials or police unless it’s “necessary.” In the manifesto the shooter also appears to ridicule the security arrangements for the event.