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Did VP JD Vance call Trump 'tin-pot dictator', hold him responsible for soaring crude prices?

JD Vance blamed high gas prices on tin-pot dictators at Montana rally, critics linked remark to Trump's Iran war as fuel touched $4.12 per gallon.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 10:45 AM IST

Did VP JD Vance call Trump 'tin-pot dictator', hold him responsible for soaring crude prices?
Vance's tin-pot dictator remark on gas prices sparks Trump comparison.
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US Vice President JD Vance faced criticism for attributing high fuel prices to "tin-pot dictators" during a Republican rally, a comment some interpreted as a veiled reference to President Donald Trump. At the Montana rally, Vance acknowledged voter frustration and stated that further action is necessary to manage inflation.

Vance cites past crises to explain fuel price surge

Vance pointed out that fuel prices tend to rise during global conflicts, citing years such as 1979, 2001, 2007, and 2022, and specifically referencing the Ukraine invasion. He criticised Democrats for their focus on renewable energy solutions rather than effectively addressing rising fuel prices. His comments resonated widely on social media, leading to a viral speech clip.

Critics noted that Vance overlooked the Iran war initiated in February during the Trump administration, which is perceived as a significant factor in rising fuel prices in the US. Online users questioned whether Vance was referencing Trump, with one user urging caution in his remarks, while others recalled Vance's earlier criticisms of Trump before joining the administration.

Also read: Barbarism In Bengal: Father, son paraded naked on street in Kolkata

High gas prices a key issue before midterms

The issue for Republicans regarding fuel prices is critical as the November 3 midterm elections approach. Current average petrol prices in the US are 4.12 dollars per gallon, a 40.6% increase from 2.93 dollars a year ago. Prices have fluctuated throughout the year, with a low of 2.67 dollars in January and a peak of 4.35 dollars in May. The average for 2026 stands at 3.71 dollars per gallon, compared to 2.98 dollars in 2025. 

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