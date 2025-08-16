Did Putin send body double to meet Trump in Alaska? Conspiracy theories emerge, here's why

Conspiracy theories around Vladimir Putin having one or more body doubles have been around for a long time now and have intensified since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. So, did Putin really send a body double to meet Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska?

Many people are convinced that Russian president Vladimir Putin did not actually meet his United States counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska and instead sent a body double for the summit. Social media users based their claims on Putin's appearance and gait, saying the person who attended the key meet had fuller cheekbones and seemed more jovial than the actual Russian leader. Conspiracy theories around Putin having one or several body doubles have been around for a long time now.

Why do netizens believe Putin's double met Trump in US?

A number of social media users claimed that the man who went to Alaska (a state in the US) was not even a "good" double of Putin and "smiled too much." One user wrote on X: "Cheeks are too pudgy and he smiles too much. Looks like he's trying to hold back laughter the whole time." Another stated, "He’s too animated. The real Putin is more straight face, very little emotion." Speculation that Putin uses body doubles who make appearances on his behalf has existed for quite some time now. In fact, there is a dedicated Wikipedia page titled: Alleged doubles of Vladimir Putin. The Wiki article says that the doubles may have undergone surgery to look more like the 72-year-old Russian leader.

How to spot difference between Putin and his body doubles?

Even though Putin's alleged doubles look a lot like him, minor differences in appearance and gait give them away, according to the theory's proponents. One key difference is Putin's trademark "gunslinger" gait. It refers to a style of walking where one arm stays unusually still while the other swings as usual. This is not due to a medical condition but likely comes from Putin's gun training: In the Soviet security service, agents were taught to keep their weapon hand (in Putin's case, his right) close to the chest or near a gun holster so they could quickly take out their gun when needed.