Did US warn Qatar before Israeli strike? White House issues BIG statement; Doha claims....

Israel launched an airstrike targeting top Hamas leaders residing in a residential neighbourhood in Doha, according to CNN. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was "not thrilled" about the Israeli strike that targeted top Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, stressing that the situation was "not good" but reiterated that the US priority remained the return of hostages. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, "I am not thrilled about it... Not a good situation, but I will say that we want the hostages back. We are not thrilled about the way that went down. I am never surprised by anything, especially when it comes to the Middle East."

Trump's statement comes after the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration had informed the Qatari government about Israel's "impending strikes" on Doha. However, Qatar denied receiving any prior information and called the statement "baseless."



US warnings to Qatar

Addressing the press briefing, White House Leavitt Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did. The President views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States and feels very badly about the location of this attack," she said, underlining the close ties between Washington and Doha. Leavitt also said President Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the attack. "President Trump wants all of the hostages in Gaza and the bodies of the dead released, and this war to end now. Prime Minister Netanyahu told President Trump that he wants to make peace, and quickly. President Trump believes this unfortunate incident could serve as an opportunity for peace," she added.

According to Leavitt, Trump also spoke to Qatar's Amir and Prime Minister, assuring them that such an incident would not be repeated."The President also talked to the Amir and Prime Minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. He assured them that such a thing would not happen again on their soil," she said.

Israel strikes Qatar: What did Doha claim?

Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the US call came only after the explosions had already begun. "The statements being circulated about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are baseless. The call from a US official came during the sound of explosions caused by the Israeli attack in Doha," Al Ansari posted on X.



Israel carried out the attack against Hamas leadership in Qatar's capital, which has been a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. Hamas said the strike killed five members but failed to assassinate the negotiating delegation. According to CNN, Qatar's Prime Minister called Israel a "rogue player" in the Middle East."This attack ... we can only describe it as state terrorism," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said. "This is a message to the entire region: that there is rogue player in the region," he said at a news conference, as per CNN. Israeli officials later confirmed that more than 10 fighter jets were involved in the operation. According to CNN, Israel has US-made F-35I stealth aircraft, which are designed to avoid radar detection.



