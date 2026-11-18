US Navy admitted using expired Tomahawk missiles in Iran war. Acting Secretary Hung Cao said unserviceable munitions were recoded and reused during Operation Epic Fury amid severe stockpile shortage.

US Navy Secretary Hung Cao admitted Navy used expired Tomahawk missiles in Iran war after firing over 1,000 missiles.

The US Navy has acknowledged using expired munitions, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, during its war with Iran, raising questions about American weapons stockpiles and the risks of relying on ageing missiles amid a growing shortage of precision-strike weapons.

Navy Chief reveals recoding of expired missiles

Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao disclosed the practice during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, November 17 (US Time).

According to reports in Business Insider and The Wall Street Journal, Cao said the Navy had taken munitions classified as expired or unserviceable, changed their operation codes, and put them back into use during Operation Epic Fury, which started in February this year.

Cao compared the process to making stale bread edible again. "You can put a little water on it, put it in the microwave, and it becomes edible again," he told lawmakers.

However, Cao did not specify how many expired Tomahawks were used, how old they were, or how many had undergone inspection or refurbishment before being fired.

US missile stocks severely depleted

Cao's disclosure comes as American missile stocks have been severely depleted after heavy usage in the first weeks of the US-Iran war.

A March 27 report in The Washington Post noted that the US military fired more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles in just four weeks. An April 21 assessment by CSIS put the expenditure at more than 1,000 missiles by the time the campaign paused.

The scale is concerning because Tomahawks are expensive and slow to manufacture. The Washington Post reported that the latest versions cost up to $3.6 million each and can take as long as two years to build.

The US Navy had requested just 57 Tomahawks in its fiscal year 2026 budget. CSIS estimated the US may have had around 3,100 missiles before the Iran war, though the Pentagon does not disclose its exact stockpile.

Cao said Tomahawk production had increased from about 125 missiles annually during his military career to more than 60 a month currently.

Why expired missiles are risky

An expiry date does not mean a missile becomes immediately unusable. It means its components can no longer be assumed to meet safety, reliability and performance standards without further testing.

According to the UN Manual on Ammunition Management, ageing munitions can suffer chemical degradation of propellants, depletion of stabilising compounds, damage to electronics, deterioration of seals, corrosion and structural damage. Such changes can affect launch, flight path and detonation.

The risks are high for Tomahawks, which rely on propulsion, electronics, navigation and warheads working together.

The Navy does have procedures to extend missile life. Its FY 2026 budget document says Tomahawk Block IV and V missiles have a 30-year service life, with a 15-year recertification cycle involving extensive testing and repair.

But recoding alone does not prove every component was refurbished. The Wall Street Journal noted some refurbished Tomahawks used in an earlier operation had reportedly failed to explode, with missiles found intact.

The bigger concern is not just that the US is using older weapons against Iran, but that it is drawing on previously unserviceable stockpiles while expending precision weapons faster than industry can replenish them